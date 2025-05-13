Not just Alia Bhatt but THIS young actress too will make her Cannes debut; HINT: she stunned all at Oscars 2025

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 is all set to begin today (May 13), and it will witness many Indian films and stars on the global stage. This time, Alia Bhatt is set to make her Cannes 2025 debut. However, it isn’t just her! Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel is also all set to make her Cannes debut this year.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right! After attending the Oscars 2025 when her film Laapataa Ladies was selected as India's official entry, Nitanshi is now gearing up for her prestigious Cannes 2025 debut. She will be the youngest actor to debut at the prestigious festival and walk the red carpet.

Nitanshi also opened up on her Cannes debut while speaking with IANS. She recalled her early days in the industry with an aspiration to make things happen. She shared how Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies and now Cannes debut are making her close to her goals.

Goel added, “I am that girl who is representing every Indian girl out there who dreams big and is ready to go and achieve them, come what may.”

Nitanshi Goel also expressed her excitement at being able to represent Indian girls at a global platform. She opened up on her desire to empower every woman by walking the carpet who is dreaming big for her career. The Laapataa Ladies actress concluded it by calling it an ‘absolute honor’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ishaan Khattar are also expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2025.

For the unversed, Nitanshi Goesl rose to fame with her film Laapataa Ladies alongside Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam. Directed by Kiran Rao, it revolves around the story of two brides who get exchanged on the train while coming to their in-laws' house after the wedding and the chaos that follows.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Cannes 2025: Know about Indian films making it big at prestigious film festival; Homebound to Tanvi The Great