POLL RESULT: Fans have finally decided who is best suited for the role of singing sensation; Is it Kartik Aaryan or Ranbir Kapoor? Find out

In the past, actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur played the role of singing sensations in their movies. Joining them is Kartik Aaryan who will be seen stepping into the shoes of a singing sensation in Anurag Basu’s upcoming untitled movie. To gauge the mood of the audience, Pinkvilla conducted a poll and asked fans to vote for their favorite. Check out the poll result!

It's finally time to announce the winner of the poll Pinkvilla conducted a couple of days ago. In the poll, we asked fans “Who is best suited for the role of singing sensation?” The audience had to choose between Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kartik Aaryan. You’ll be surprised to know that 63% of people voted for Kartik who will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled movie as a singing superstar.

Next in line is Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar with 23% votes for his iconic character, Janardan ‘Jordan’ Jakhar. As for Aditya Roy Kapur who played Rahul Jaykar in Aashiqui 2, he only received 15% of votes.

Check out the poll result below:

Coming to the winner of the poll, Kartik Aaryan - a couple of days ago, the makers of Aaryan’s next movie dropped a small teaser of his look. Fully embracing the role of a singing sensation, he is seen playing the guitar as the audience cheers for him. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the upcoming movie will also feature Sreeleela.

To refresh your memory, Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Jordan in Rockstar (directed by Imtiaz Ali) became a phenomenon among fans. The musical romantic drama also stars Nargis Fakhri in the lead role, alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Sanjana Sanghi, Aakash Dahiya, and the legendary Shammi Kapoor.

As for Aditya Roy Kapur's role as Rahul Jaykar in Aashiqui 2, the film remains a favorite among cinephiles. A successor to the 1990 classic Aashiqui, this musical drama features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, who rises to become a successful playback singer. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film was produced by Vishesh Films and T-Series Films.

