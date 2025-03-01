POLL RESULT: Fans reveal their favorite Irrfan Khan film; can you guess?

Though Bollywood lost Irrfan Khan, his legacy lives on through his unforgettable performances. His versatility and flawless acting continue to captivate audiences, making his films timeless. To honor his brilliance, Pinkvilla recently held a poll to determine which of his films left the biggest impact on fans and the results are finally in! Can you guess the winner?

Pinkvilla held a two-day poll starting February 27 to find out which Irrfan Khan film fans cherish the most. The choices included The Lunchbox, Karwaan, Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium, and Qarib Qarib Singlle.

The results are in, and The Lunchbox has emerged as the winner with 41.18% of the votes. Hindi Medium followed closely with 35.29%, while Karwaan secured 11.76%. Qarib Qarib Singlle and Angrezi Medium received the least votes, each earning 5.88%.

Now, turning to the winning film The Lunchbox. This 2013 gem, helmed by Ritesh Batra, is a touching tale of unexpected connections. Irrfan Khan delivered a deeply moving performance as Saajan Fernandes, a solitary office worker who finds solace in an unusual bond sparked by a misdelivered lunchbox. The film received global recognition, and Irrfan’s nuanced portrayal cemented its status as a timeless classic.

Meanwhile, Hindi Medium, released in 2017, follows a Delhi-based couple’s struggle to secure their daughter’s admission into an elite English-medium school. Lauded by critics, the film stood out for its humor, social commentary, and the brilliant chemistry between Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal.

Irrfan’s portrayal of Raj Batra, a father torn between societal expectations and his desire to give his child the best opportunities, was both heartfelt and humorous, making Hindi Medium a massive success.

Karwaan, the third most popular choice in the poll, is a heartwarming road comedy-drama that hit screens in 2018. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film takes viewers on an eventful journey from Bangalore to Kochi, where three unlikely companions, played by Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, find themselves entangled in a series of unexpected adventures.

Irrfan Khan played the role of the quirky, Bhopali mechanic Shaukat and stole the show with his impeccable comic timing and philosophical musings on life.

