Priyanka Chopra drops adorable PIC of daughter Malti Marie soaking up ‘California sun’ and is simply too cute to miss

Priyanka Chopra is thriving professionally these days. After recently completing The Bluff in Australia, she's diving into preparations for the second season of Citadel. Alongside her busy work schedule, she's very active on social media, offering glimpses into both her career and personal life. Her latest post features an adorable photo of her daughter, Malti Marie, basking in the California sun and is way too adorable to miss.

On August 12, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories to share a heartwarming photo of her daughter, Malti Marie. In the picture, Malti is dressed in a cozy gray outfit and a baby hat, sitting in a car and enjoying the California sunshine while gazing out the window. Priyanka captioned the adorable snapshot, "That California sun," and added "IYKYK" (If You Know, You Know) to the image.

Earlier, Priyanka celebrated wrapping up her film The Bluff with an Instagram post featuring a blend of behind-the-scenes moments and family snapshots. The post opened with an adorable selfie of Priyanka, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie in pirate hats. A video showed Priyanka's final moments on set, including her heartfelt farewell to the crew, with Nick encouraging Malti to give her mother a congratulatory hug.

The post highlighted various film souvenirs, such as a log book and a scented candle with Priyanka's character name, 'Ercell.' Additional slides included heartwarming photos with her crew, a glimpse of the delicious Australian cuisine she enjoyed, and a fun video of Malti with Nick. Priyanka also shared a sunlit selfie with Nick and a humorous clip of herself filming a stunt scene. The post ended with a charming photo of her mother, Madhu Chopra, in a pirate hat.

The Bluff centers on the story of a former female pirate. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film is a joint effort between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO. The cast includes Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo, besides PeeCee.

