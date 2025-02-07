Priyanka Chopra is the happiest sister at her brother Siddharth's Baraat; don't miss her breathtaking dance: VIDEOS and PHOTOS
Priyanka Chopra dances her heart out at brother Siddharth Chopra’s Baraat, radiating joy. She stuns in a gorgeous blue lehenga. Check it out below!
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai, celebrating her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding in full swing. Known for her social media presence, she has been treating fans to glimpses of the grand festivities, setting the internet abuzz. Now, a series of photos and videos have gone viral, capturing her in a joyous moment at her brother’s baraat. Dressed in a breathtaking sky-blue lehenga, Priyanka is seen dancing her heart out, radiating pure happiness as the most excited sister.
Priyanka Chopra is truly living her best life at her brother Siddharth’s baraat! In a lively video, she’s seen dancing alongside the groom, radiating joy and energy. Dressed in a stunning sky-blue lehenga, she steals the show, and her accessories perfectly complement her look. Priyanka is also seen inviting other family members to join in the fun, making the celebrations even more unforgettable.
Another video captures her dancing with other family members, adding to the vibrant energy of the baraat. Her pictures from the event, both at the baraat and in the car, are going viral. Along with the actress, her husband Nick Jonas also makes an appearance, looking dashing and fully decked out for his brother-in-law's wedding—making it an unmissable moment!
On Sunday, February 2, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai from Hyderabad to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with Neelam Upadhyaya. On Wednesday, she and her mother shared heartwarming pictures from the Mata Ki Chowki, kicking off the pre-wedding celebrations.
Glimpses from the Haldi ceremony soon followed, with the actress dancing to popular Hindi songs like Maahi Ve and Say Na Say Na. The festivities continued with a lively Mehendi ceremony, featuring appearances from Priyanka's father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr., mother-in-law Denise Jonas, and cousin Mannara Chopra.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas also wowed at the Sangeet ceremony, with a performance that quickly went viral, giving fans major couple goals.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!
Parineeti Chopra leaves with Raghav Chadha to join Priyanka Chopra at her brother Siddharth’s wedding; WATCH