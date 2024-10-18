Priyanka Chopra poses with cute kids as paps scream 'Desi Girl' and it's truly heartwarming; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra, who has been shooting for the upcoming season of the American spy series Citadel, is back in India. PeeCee took a short break and arrived in Mumbai on October 16. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport a few days ago and her 'namaste' pose went viral on social media. Priyanka recently posed with cute kids as paparazzi screamed 'Desi Girl'. The clip is truly heartwarming to watch.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra can be seen gathering kids to pose for pictures. The Citadel actress looks gorgeous in her sparkling grey dress having a long trail on its back. PeeCee flashed her million-dollar smile while getting clicked with a group of cute kids in the city.

She kept her hair half open and paired her outfit with silver earrings. Meanwhile, the paparazzi screamed 'Desi Girl' out loud while expressing their excitement.

Watch the video here:

Fans went gaga over Priyanka Chopra's latest appearance in Mumbai. The video received their reactions in the comment section. One of them commented, "She is a sweetheart." Another Instagram user wrote, "Cutiepie." A fan called her "queen" and added a red heart emoji.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra's short break is for her Marathi production, Paani. PeeCee is gearing up for its theatrical release on October 18.

In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, celebrity fitness trainer Prashant Sawant opened up about working with actors like Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, and Priyanka Chopra. Prashant, who trained Priyanka for her role in Omung Kumar's 2014 biographical film, Mary Kom, shared that she has the right attitude for training.

Advertisement

Apart from Citadel: Season 2, Priyanka also has upcoming films like Heads of State and The Bluff in her kitty.

On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer-songwriter, Nick Jonas. They tied the knot in 2018. PeeCee and Nick exchanged marital vows at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in the presence of their family and friends.

The couple also has a daughter Malti Marie. They welcomed Malti via surrogacy in 2022. The family now resides in Los Angeles, California.

ALSO READ: Not Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, Juhi Chawla becomes India's richest actress with net worth of Rs 4600 crore; REPORT