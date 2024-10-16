Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas runs off stage after he noticed laser aimed at his forehead during Prague concert; WATCH

On October 15, Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin, took the stage in Prague, Czech Republic, for an electrifying performance. However, the show hit a snag when a fan aimed a laser at Nick's head, prompting the trio to momentarily halt their performance. Footage of the incident, showing Nick swiftly exiting the stage, has surfaced on social media, capturing the shocking moment.

In the video, Nick Jonas was performing alongside his brothers Kevin and Joe when he spotted a laser pointed at him. In a moment of panic, he jumped up and dashed for safety, signaling to his security team about the potential threat. Meanwhile, Kevin and Joe remained on stage.

Watch the video below!

According to News 18, the Jonas Brothers paused their concert briefly to address the situation. The security team swiftly identified and removed the individual who directed the laser at Nick Jonas from the venue. While many fans expressed their disappointment with the concert-goer's actions, they were relieved to know that Nick was unharmed. As of now, Nick Jonas has not publicly commented on the incident.

The incident occurred just a day after Nick Jonas made his return to Instagram. On Monday, he posted photos of himself posing against a vibrant blue wall, captioning it, “Been taking some me time from social media. Until, I had this great photographer take these cool pics of me in front of this blue wall.”He also included the hashtags #enjoy and #ImBack, along with a geotag indicating the location as Paris, France.

Advertisement

Recently, global superstar Priyanka Chopra captivated her fans with a stunning video on her Instagram stories. In the clip, she joyfully twirls on a snow-covered landscape, with gentle snowfall adding a dreamy aesthetic to the scene. She captioned the enchanting moment, “Making my Bollywood dreams come true in Crans Montana, Alpes, Switzerland.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has recently completed filming for multiple projects, including The Bluff and Heads of State. Currently, she is busy shooting the second installment of the spy thriller Citadel, where she will reprise her role as Nadia Sinh alongside lead actor Richard Madden.

Besides this, the actress is in talks with director and actor Farhan Akhtar about an upcoming film titled Jee Le Zaraa, which will also feature Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra makes her 'Bollywood dreams come true' in Switzerland, twirls romantically during snowfall; WATCH