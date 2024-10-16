Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa host Inception actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Farah Khan thanks couple for ‘lovely evening’, see PIC

Bollywood actor couple Rajkummar Rao and his wife, actress Patralekhaa were honored to host American actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Mumbai on October 15. The intimate gathering was attended by some of the popular B-town stars like Abhishek Banerjee, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, filmmaker Farah Khan and others.

The Stree 2 actor also took to his Instagram and dropped a picture with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. In the collab post, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa expressed their delight on being able to meet and know the Hollywood star at the get-together. Captioning the happy picture, they penned, “It was truly wonderful meeting you and getting to know you @hitrecordjoe. Keep doing such inspiring work my friend.”

Take a look:

Soon after, Farah Khan, who was able part of the party, took to the comments section and thanked them for hosted the wonderful evening. Netizens were also in awe upon watching all of them pose together. While one commented, “My two favourite actors in one frame” other penned, “Lovly photoo brother love u.” Several others were reminded of Joseph’s films 500 Days of Summer and Inception.

Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan also took to her social media and dropped a photo album from the wonderful evening spent with her friends from the industry. The album opened with a group picture which featured producer Jared Geller, her husband, actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee, actor Saqib Saleem and others.

In the caption, she expressed her delight on relishing food and friendship with the two Hollywood celebs. She penned in the caption, “An evening of fun, food, friendship and cultural exchange where we ended up realising we have so much more in common than we thought .. thank you @patralekhaa and @rajkummar_rao for being the best hosts and just the loveliest people.. it was an absolute pleasure meeting you guys @hitrecordjoe and @jaredgeller and hope to see you again soon!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao started the year with Srikanth followed by Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor. He then starred in the box office hit film Stree 2 and was recently seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

