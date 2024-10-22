Ramayana: Yash breaks silence on playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor starrer: ‘It’s going to be very unique’

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most ambitious projects currently underway in Bollywood. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. In a recent interview, South Indian superstar Yash confirmed the rumors of him playing Ravan in the movie. He mentioned that he finds the character fascinating, which motivated him to sign the project. Yash also expressed his excitement about the news and praised Sai Pallavi as a good choice for the film.

Yash has achieved massive success and fame with his films KGF and its sequel. Both films gained nationwide success, and fans were delighted to learn that he would be a part of the Ranbir-starrer Ramayana, as reported earlier. Although the actor never reacted to the news, he recently confirmed it to The Hollywood Reporter India and expressed his excitement.

When asked how he landed the role, the popular star shared that he was in the US for the VFX work of another film when he found out about it. He met Namit Malhotra from VFX companies DNEG and Prime Focus, who revealed that his team had been working on Ramayana for a long time. Consequently, Malhotra asked if he was interested in playing Ravan, and the KGF actor connected with Nitesh Tiwari for further discussions.

The masterpiece actor shared his views on playing Ravan and admitted that he found the role fascinating and wouldn't have chosen any other character to play. He said, "It's a very fascinating character. I wouldn't have done it for any other reason. In Ramayan, if you had asked me, 'would you play any other character?' Probably not. For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor, so I really like the shades and the nuances of a particular character. There's vast scope to present it in a very different way. As an actor, I am very excited. Hopefully, it's going to be a very unique approach to it."

The South Indian star explained that Ranbir Kapoor was already chosen for the lead role when he joined the team. It was a collective decision to cast Sai Pallavi. The team believed it was important to have actors from both the north and south. The director of Dangal specifically wanted the actress to play the role.

No other actor from the team has officially commented about it in the media, apart from Yash. Even filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari made no official announcements about it, but Ranbir and Sai's first look from the film went viral, making fans eager to know more about it.

