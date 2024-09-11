Ranveer Singh was affected by Lootera's underperformance, returned to 'his zone' in Ram Leela; recalls Gulshan Devaiah

Ranveer Singh is a great performer and his versatile acting in an illustrious career is proof of it. Ranveer started his career with Aditya Chopra's production, Band Baaja Baraat in 2010 in which he played a typical Delhi boy, Bitoo Sharma. Three years later, Ranveer proved his versatility with Vikramaditya Motwane's film, Lootera where the audience witnessed him as a thief, Varun Srivastava. While Motwane's directorial received positive responses from the critics, it didn't work well at the box office during its release. Actor Gulshan Devaiah recently shared that Ranveer was affected by Lootera's underperformance and he came back to his zone on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram- Leela.

During his recent interview with Lehren Retro, Gulshan Devaiah recalled how Ranveer Singh was deeply affected by Lootera's failure at the box office. This happened as his movies weren't performing well back then, the Bad Cop actor shared.

Gulshan, who worked with Ranveer in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, said, "I think that had started affecting him, whether he wanted it or not." The actor stated that Ranveer's Band Baaja Baaraat performed well, however, his second movie, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was an average grosser.

The Hunterrr actor reminisced that while his co-star, Ranveer received stardom, he would remain upset. He added that Ranveer started "rooting" for the audience to like the film, Lootera as it was a "beautiful" story. However, things didn't pan out the way the Padmaavat actor believed.

Referring to Ranveer Singh's signature "high-octane energy", Gulshan shared that the actor returned to his "zone" while shooting for musical sequences of Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The 46-year-old actor admired the Bajirao Mastani actor saying that he is "exactly" like you think he is. Quoting the people who have known him since his childhood days, Gulshan revealed that Ranveer has remained the same throughout his life.

Advertisement

Recalling his experience of working with him on the sets of Bhansali's film, Gulshan called Ranveer's energy level "amazing". The Ulajh actor shared that he would walk away at times as he couldn't maintain the same energy as the Simmba star. Gulshan added that he would feel tired looking at Ranveer's energy.

Did you watch Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's Lootera?

ALSO READ: 4 Ranveer Singh movies on Netflix showcasing his exceptional acting skills