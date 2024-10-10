Ratan Tata Passes Away: Ajay Devgn postpones Ask Ajay session on Twitter ‘until further notice’ in honor of business titan

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death.

Ratan Tata, a visionary and legendary industrialist, left for his heavenly abode on October 9. Soon after the sad news of his demise spread like wildfire, several B-town celebs, including Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others, extended their heartfelt condolences. They were also joined by Ajay Devgn. The Golmaal Again star also informed his fans that they are postponing the already scheduled #AskAjay session until further notice.

Ajay Devgn made his fans excited when he announced on October 9 that they will be hosting an #AskAjay session and responding to the queries of his fans on social media on October 10 at 2 PM. But soon after the heartbreaking news of the sudden demise of Ratan Tata made headlines, they changed their plans. A while ago, the senior actor tweeted, “In honor and respect of the late Ratan Tata Sir, we are postponing tomorrow’s #AskAjay until further notice.”

The Maidaan actor also paid his last respects to the icon. In his post, he penned, “The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir.”

The actor was joined by Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Triptii Dimri, Shanaya Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, R. Madhavan, Neetu Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Sharvari, Ileana D’Cruz, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia along with cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and more in paying their tribute to the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned, “Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be next seen in Singham Again with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The actioner will hit cinemas this Diwali.

