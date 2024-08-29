Remember Rajkummar Rao’s viral PIC dressed as a woman from Stree 2’s deleted scene? It was for THIS reason and we bet it would have left everyone in splits

Rajkummar Rao, riding high on the success of Stree 2, recently shared a behind-the-scenes peek at a deleted scene where he dressed as a flirtatious woman. He revealed that this cut sequence was one of his favorites. Reports suggest the scene involved Rajkummar's character trying to lure the villain Sarkata, which would have added even more comedy to the film. The scene also featured Abhishek Banerjee's character, who failed to recognize Rajkummar, further increasing the humor.

According to a source cited by Bollywood Hungama, the deleted scene featured Rajkummar Rao's character, Vicky, cross-dressing as a woman to lure the villain, Sarkata. The plot twist was driven by the fact that Sarkata only targeted females, prompting Vicky to take this bold and risky move. "This is because Sarkata attacked only females and hence, Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) takes this unusual and risky step," the source said.

The source further revealed that Jana, played by Abhishek Banerjee, is also in the scene, but he fails to recognize Vicky in his disguise, mistaking him for someone else, which adds to the humor. Another source mentioned that Vicky's heels break during the scene, contributing to the chaos, along with some comedic moments involving his wig.

Rajkummar Rao recently gave fans a glimpse of a hilarious scene from Stree 2 that was ultimately cut from the film. He shared two photos on Instagram, where he's seen in a flashy blue skirt and a bright red top, topped with a sparkling golden jacket and high heels. His look was further enhanced with a fringe wig and bold red lipstick, making for an amusing transformation. Rajkummar struck a playful pose in one image, while in another, he posed cheekily with Amar Kaushik.

The actor also engaged his fans, asking if they would have liked to see the scene in the movie. He captioned it, "#Stree2 One of my favorite and funniest scenes from the film which didn’t make it to the Final Cut. Kya aap log dekhna chahte hain ye scene film mein? Aap sab batao? @amarkaushik."

As soon as he shared the post, fans and colleagues quickly flooded the comment section to express their excitement. Shraddha Kapoor, his co-star in the film, enthusiastically commented, “Yes!! Vicky please daal do do do do lo lo lo lo.” Nimrit Kaur humorously added, “Bikky Pleeeeeej,” while Bhumi Pednekar insisted, “Have to watch this-NOW.” Tripti Dimri reacted with, “Hahahah Killing it.” Farah Khan joked, “I want to see you like this for our next dinner at my house,” and Guneet Monga chimed in with, “Yess!! Will pay to watch this.”

Stree 2 continues the story from the 2018 blockbuster Stree, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film introduces a new antagonist, Sarkata, a headless villain preying on women, shifting from the previous film's focus on a female spirit.

