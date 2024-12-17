Riteish Deshmukh Birthday: Proud wife Genelia celebrates her ‘gorgeous' man's special day with mushy PICS holding him close; 'I’m yours - no refunds'

Riteish Deshmukh turns 46 today (December 17, 2024), and celebrated his birthday with wife Genelia Deshmukh and close friends at a cozy dinner. On this special occasion, Genelia shared heartwarming pictures, holding her ‘gorgeous man’ close, as she showered him with love. She called him the best in every way and humorously joked that she’s him with no chance of a refund.

Genelia Deshmukh took to Instagram today to share two heartwarming pictures from Riteish’s birthday celebration. In the first picture, she is seen lovingly placing her hands on his shoulder as they share a sweet moment, with the actor holding her waist while gazing at each other and smiling—a truly mushy moment.

The second image is a candid, monochromatic shot of the couple walking together, radiating warmth and love. Along with the photos, the actress wrote a heartwarming caption: "If you are looking for the Best Son, Best Father, Best Brother, Best Husband- He’s Taken. And all mine. Happy Birthday you gorgeous man @riteishd. Ps. I’m yours - No Refunds."

Genelia looked stunning in a black-and-white checkered top paired with a fitted black skirt, giving major fashion goals. She completed the look with silver stilettos, open hair, and subtle makeup. Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, looked dashing in an orange striped co-ord set, chunky boots, and a classy watch, further elevating his look with a sleek ponytail. Together, they made a stylish and striking pair.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, often setting relationship goals with their sweet public displays of affection. They first crossed paths on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam and after nearly a decade of dating, tied the knot in 2012. They have been blessed with two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

On the work front, Riteish is currently filming for the fifth installment of the Housefull comedy series, which boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Dino Morea, and Fardeen Khan.

