EXCLUSIVE: Shabana Azmi stable post major car accident, to be moved to Ambani hospital in the next half hour

Shabana Azim met with a major accident while traveling from Mumbai to Khandala with her husband Javed Akhtar.

In a rather unfortunate turn of events, veteran Shabana Azim met with a major car accident while on her way to Khandala from Mumbai. While on the highway, the car ran into a truck, and as per ANI, the car accident happened near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Also travelling in the same car was Javed Akhtar, who celebrated his 75th birthday last night. While Shabana and the driver have both sustained injuries, Javed escaped unhurt.

Now, as per the hospital staff at the MGM hospital, where Shabana is currently admitted, "Shabana Azmi is stable. She has sustained a head injury. She will be discharged in a few hours and shifted to Ambani hospital. Javed sir is safe." Talking about the injuries, and the shifting process, another staff informs, "She has sustained an injury in the spine and a few near her eye bags but she is stable. Her transfer process has already begun and she is expected to be on her way to Ambani in the next half an hour."

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Also snapped outside the hospital was Javed Akhtar. Many celebrities have expressed their concern for Azmi post the accident and have taken to Twitter to pray for her well being. Swara Bhasker was amongst the first to tweet, and she wrote, "Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway OMG! Praying so hard."

