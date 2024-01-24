8 best movies of Shahid Kapoor that you simply can’t miss: Jab We Met to Bloody Daddy
Shahid Kapoor is one of the most acclaimed actors in the entertainment industry starring in countless successful movies. Let’s check out the list of Shahid Kapoor’s best movies.
When it comes to Shahid Kapoor’s best movies, the list is long. Shahid (born 25 February 1981) is one of the most celebrated Indian actors who appears in Hindi films. Initially recognized for playing romantic roles, he has since featured in action films and thrillers and is the recipient of several awards.
He is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. Kapoor trained as a dancer at Shiamak Davar Academy. He appeared as a background dancer in several 1990s films and was featured in music videos and television commercials. He made his film debut in 2003 in the lead role in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk. Shahid followed this with several commercial failures before starring in Sooraj Barjatya's top-grossing family drama Vivah (2006). Since then, the actor has proved his acting prowess and has headlined several successful films.
From Vivah, Jab We Met to Bloody Daddy, let’s have a look at Shahid Kapoor’s best movies of all time.
Here are 8 best movies of Shahid Kapoor
1. Ishq Vishk (2003)
- Running Time: 2h 14mins
- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Soundarya, Omung Kumar, Neelima Azim, Amrita Rao, Anang Desai, Satish Shah, Shenaz Treasurywala, Upasana Singh, Vivek Vaswani
- Director: Ken Ghosh
- Writer: Kiran Kotrial, Vinod Ranganathan
- Year of release: 2003
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Shahid Kapoor-led Ishq Vishk is a Bollywood romantic comedy film. A woman pretends to be a millionaire to find a suitable husband but falls in love with a man who hides his true identity. Their love story is filled with humorous twists and unexpected revelations.
2. Vivah (2006)
- Running Time: 2h 40mins
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical
- Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Amrita Rao, Alok Nath, Samir Soni, Aditi Bhatia, Lata Sabharwal, Manoj Joshi, Amrita Prakash, Dinesh Lamba, Mohnish Behl, Mreenal Deshraj, Yusuf Hussain
- Director: Sooraj Barjatya
- Writer: Sooraj Barjatya, Aash Karan Atal, Raghvendra Singh
- Year of release: 2006
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Vivah is a Bollywood romance film. The story revolves around Prem and Poonam, two young individuals from traditional Indian families. An arranged marriage brings them together, but a tragic accident threatens their future. The film beautifully depicts their steadfast love and commitment while navigating through life's challenges, emphasizing the sanctity of marriage and family values in Indian culture. Vivah is one of Shahid Kapoor’s best movies of all time.
3. Chup Chup Ke (2006)
- Running Time: 2h 44mins
- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal
- Director: Priyadarshan
- Writer: Priyadarshan, Neeraj Vora
- Year of release: 2006
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Chup Chup Ke is one of the best movies of Shahid Kapoor. A fisherman saves Jeetu from committing suicide, only to sell him to a moneylender. Jeetu is then forced to pose as a man with a hearing and speech impediment, resulting in comical consequences.
4. Jab We Met (2007)
- Running Time: 2h 22mins
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Saumya Tandon, Tarun Arora, Pavan Malhotra
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Writer: Imtiaz Ali
- Year of release: 2007
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In Jab We Met, a rich but unhappy industrialist meets a vivacious and anxious young woman on a train and their lives suddenly change. An industrialist who is extremely rich yet miserable, Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), randomly boards a train. There he meets Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan), a bubbly, chatty and anxious young woman from Bhatinda. His life begins to take unexpected turns when one incident leads to another.
5. Haider (2014)
- Running Time: 2h 41mins
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Crime
- Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aamir Bashir
- Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
- Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Basharat Peer
- Year of release: 2014
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
In the story of Haider, when the state of Jammu and Kashmir is engulfed in a brutal insurgency, a young man named Haider returns. He wants answers to what happened to his father, but state politics prevent him.
6. Udta Punjab (2016)
- Running Time: 2h 29mins
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Movie Genre: Thriller, Action, Crime, Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Satish Kaushik, Suhail Nayyar
- Director: Abhishek Chaubey
- Writer: Abhishek Chaubey
- Year of release: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5
Udta Punjab begins with a scene at the border of India and Pakistan, where a Pakistani man tosses a packet of drugs into the Indian side. Then we meet Tommy Singh, a popular rockstar living a wild and addictive lifestyle. Unfortunately, he gets fired by his producers and is later arrested by the police during his birthday party due to drug use.
7. Kabir Singh (2019)
- Running Time: 2h 52mins
- IMDB Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance, Action
- Movie Star Cast: Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor
- Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
- Writer: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Wajid Shaikh, Siddharth Singh
- Year of release: 2019
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Kabir Singh starts at Delhi Medical College and Kabir Rajdheer Singh is a great student there and he's also a senior medical student who struggles with anger control. Preeti Sikka, a junior student, captures his heart, and he becomes intensely devoted to her.
8. Bloody Daddy (2023)
- Running Time: 2h 1min
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Diana Penty
- Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
- Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar, Aditya Basu
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
In Bloody Daddy, an undercover detective named Sumair (Shahid Kapoor) breaks a drug delivery ring in Gurugram. After his son is abducted by infamous drug lord Sikander (Ronit Roy), he is blackmailed into returning the cocaine he has confiscated.
