8 best movies of Shahid Kapoor that you simply can’t miss: Jab We Met to Bloody Daddy

When it comes to Shahid Kapoor’s best movies, the list is long. Shahid (born 25 February 1981) is one of the most celebrated Indian actors who appears in Hindi films. Initially recognized for playing romantic roles, he has since featured in action films and thrillers and is the recipient of several awards.

He is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. Kapoor trained as a dancer at Shiamak Davar Academy. He appeared as a background dancer in several 1990s films and was featured in music videos and television commercials. He made his film debut in 2003 in the lead role in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk. Shahid followed this with several commercial failures before starring in Sooraj Barjatya's top-grossing family drama Vivah (2006). Since then, the actor has proved his acting prowess and has headlined several successful films.

From Vivah, Jab We Met to Bloody Daddy, let’s have a look at Shahid Kapoor’s best movies of all time.

Here are 8 best movies of Shahid Kapoor

1. Ishq Vishk (2003)

Running Time: 2h 14mins

2h 14mins IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor , Soundarya, Omung Kumar, Neelima Azim, Amrita Rao, Anang Desai, Satish Shah, Shenaz Treasurywala, Upasana Singh, Vivek Vaswani

, Soundarya, Omung Kumar, Neelima Azim, Amrita Rao, Anang Desai, Satish Shah, Shenaz Treasurywala, Upasana Singh, Vivek Vaswani Director: Ken Ghosh

Writer: Kiran Kotrial, Vinod Ranganathan

Kiran Kotrial, Vinod Ranganathan Year of release: 2003

2003 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor-led Ishq Vishk is a Bollywood romantic comedy film. A woman pretends to be a millionaire to find a suitable husband but falls in love with a man who hides his true identity. Their love story is filled with humorous twists and unexpected revelations.

2. Vivah (2006)

Running Time: 2h 40mins

2h 40mins IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Amrita Rao, Alok Nath, Samir Soni, Aditi Bhatia, Lata Sabharwal, Manoj Joshi, Amrita Prakash, Dinesh Lamba, Mohnish Behl, Mreenal Deshraj, Yusuf Hussain

Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Amrita Rao, Alok Nath, Samir Soni, Aditi Bhatia, Lata Sabharwal, Manoj Joshi, Amrita Prakash, Dinesh Lamba, Mohnish Behl, Mreenal Deshraj, Yusuf Hussain Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya Writer: Sooraj Barjatya, Aash Karan Atal, Raghvendra Singh

Sooraj Barjatya, Aash Karan Atal, Raghvendra Singh Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Vivah is a Bollywood romance film. The story revolves around Prem and Poonam, two young individuals from traditional Indian families. An arranged marriage brings them together, but a tragic accident threatens their future. The film beautifully depicts their steadfast love and commitment while navigating through life's challenges, emphasizing the sanctity of marriage and family values ​​in Indian culture. Vivah is one of Shahid Kapoor’s best movies of all time.

3. Chup Chup Ke (2006)

Running Time: 2h 44mins

2h 44mins IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal

Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Writer: Priyadarshan, Neeraj Vora

Priyadarshan, Neeraj Vora Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Chup Chup Ke is one of the best movies of Shahid Kapoor. A fisherman saves Jeetu from committing suicide, only to sell him to a moneylender. Jeetu is then forced to pose as a man with a hearing and speech impediment, resulting in comical consequences.

4. Jab We Met (2007)

Running Time: 2h 22mins

2h 22mins IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan , Shahid Kapoor, Saumya Tandon, Tarun Arora, Pavan Malhotra

, Shahid Kapoor, Saumya Tandon, Tarun Arora, Pavan Malhotra Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Jab We Met, a rich but unhappy industrialist meets a vivacious and anxious young woman on a train and their lives suddenly change. An industrialist who is extremely rich yet miserable, Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), randomly boards a train. There he meets Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan), a bubbly, chatty and anxious young woman from Bhatinda. His life begins to take unexpected turns when one incident leads to another.

5. Haider (2014)

Running Time: 2h 41mins

2h 41mins IMDB Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Crime

Action, Drama, Crime Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor , Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aamir Bashir

Shahid Kapoor, , Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aamir Bashir Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Basharat Peer

Vishal Bhardwaj, Basharat Peer Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In the story of Haider, when the state of Jammu and Kashmir is engulfed in a brutal insurgency, a young man named Haider returns. He wants answers to what happened to his father, but state politics prevent him.

6. Udta Punjab (2016)

Running Time: 2h 29mins

2h 29mins IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Action, Crime, Drama

Thriller, Action, Crime, Drama Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Satish Kaushik, Suhail Nayyar

, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Satish Kaushik, Suhail Nayyar Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Abhishek Chaubey Writer: Abhishek Chaubey

Abhishek Chaubey Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Udta Punjab begins with a scene at the border of India and Pakistan, where a Pakistani man tosses a packet of drugs into the Indian side. Then we meet Tommy Singh, a popular rockstar living a wild and addictive lifestyle. Unfortunately, he gets fired by his producers and is later arrested by the police during his birthday party due to drug use.

7. Kabir Singh (2019)

Running Time: 2h 52mins

2h 52mins IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance, Action

Crime, Drama, Romance, Action Movie Star Cast: Kiara Advani , Shahid Kapoor

, Shahid Kapoor Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Writer: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Wajid Shaikh, Siddharth Singh

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Wajid Shaikh, Siddharth Singh Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Kabir Singh starts at Delhi Medical College and Kabir Rajdheer Singh is a great student there and he's also a senior medical student who struggles with anger control. Preeti Sikka, a junior student, captures his heart, and he becomes intensely devoted to her.

8. Bloody Daddy (2023)

Running Time: 2h 1min

2h 1min IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Diana Penty

Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Diana Penty Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar, Aditya Basu

Ali Abbas Zafar, Aditya Basu Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

In Bloody Daddy, an undercover detective named Sumair (Shahid Kapoor) breaks a drug delivery ring in Gurugram. After his son is abducted by infamous drug lord Sikander (Ronit Roy), he is blackmailed into returning the cocaine he has confiscated.

