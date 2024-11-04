Shilpa Shetty’s kids Viaan and Samisha celebrating Bhai Dhooj together is cutest thing on internet; PICS

On Sunday (October 3) many people in the country celebrated Bhai Dooj. The national festival signifies the lovely bond that brothers share with their sisters. Hence, on the occasion, Shilpa Shetty also made her kids perform the puja and be part of the merriment. The actress also dropped inside glimpses of the celebrations featuring her kids Viaan and Samisha.

Taking to her Instagram, Shilpa Shetty dropped multiple images from the Bhai Dooj celebration of her kids, Viaan and Samisha. The photo album opens with a cute image of the little girl standing in front of her brother with a puja ki thali in her hand. As customary, she performed the ritual and in return, got to enjoy the dessert. The brother and sister hugged and posed for the camera as they looked cute in the same color outfits. Sharing the photo, the mommy dearest wished everyone “Happy Bhai Dooj.”

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla earlier, Shilpa stated that she and her businessman husband Raj Kundra spend a lot of quality time with their kids. The Life in a Metro actress told us that they have the luxury of spending quality time with their children and giving them the best. “We go on long holidays where there's a lot of quality time. Hum log dinner karte hain unke saath, breakfast bhi karte hain. (We do breakfast and dinner with them.) So maybe because Raj and I are very middle class and we've had that kind of middle-class upbringing, that we want to give the best to our children. Because we have the luxury to do that,” she said.

Talking about her childhood, the Phir Milenge star stated that her mother Sunanda has been a very strong influence in her life. She added, “I was telling somebody that we understood that our parents were working and we barely saw them. We only saw them on weekends because that was the only time that we got with them. Unke pass choice nahi thi. Hum to bohot saara time spend karte hain apne bachchon ke saath. (They didn’t have a choice. We spend a lot of time with our kids).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in the Kannada-language action film KD – The Devil along with Sanjay Dutt.

