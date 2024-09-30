Soha Ali Khan reveals daughter Inaaya’s sketch of her dream birthday dress and how 'master ji' brings her ‘vision into a reality’: 'Every year...'

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, celebrated her 7th birthday with a lavish party. On this special occasion, she donned a lovely frock. Recently, Soha shared a sketch of Inaaya’s dream birthday dress, highlighting how the tailor brought her imaginative design to life. She wrote, “Every year Inaaya sketches a design of her dream birthday dress and every year master ji makes her vision into a reality.”

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share a video showcasing a sketch created by her daughter, Inaaya, of her dream birthday outfit. The video includes clips of the tailor cutting the fabric for Inaaya's dress, followed by the stunning final reveal of the dress, which looks nothing short of a fairytale. In her post, Soha expressed her appreciation for the tailor's hard work and talent, noting that each year Inaaya sketches her ideal birthday dress, and every time, the tailor brings her vision to life. She added, “Thank you Saleem ji for your hard work and talent.”

On her special day, Inaaya wore an adorable white and pink sequin dress, complemented by a pink floral hairband.

On September 29, Soha and Kunal celebrated Inaaya's 7th birthday with an animal-themed party attended by close relatives. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Saba Pataudi were present, along with Kunal's friend, actor Angad Bedi. Soha shared highlights from the celebration on Instagram, featuring Inaaya stepping into a beautifully decorated unicorn-themed balcony and enjoying various activities like making cotton candy and cutting a two-tiered cake with her parents. The video captured many of Inaaya's friends having fun at the party. In her post, Soha expressed gratitude to everyone who celebrated with them and shared the sentiment that "life is better with sprinkles."

Soha and Kunal also shared a joint post celebrating their daughter Inaaya’s birthday. The collection of photos from the celebration begins with the couple singing Happy Birthday as Inaaya blows out the candles on her cake, surrounded by her friends. Another image captures the parents showering her with affection. Saif Ali Khan makes a cameo, giving Inaaya a sweet kiss on the cheek before tasting a slice of the cake.

The next snapshot shows Kareena Kapoor Khan holding her son Jeh, who is gazing longingly at the cake while Bebo and Soha strike a pose for the camera. They were also accompanied by Saif’s sister, Saba Pataudi. The subsequent photos highlight the guests at the celebration. One picture shows Kareena enjoying a slice of cake, fed by the birthday girl, Inaaya. Other images showcase the beautifully arranged decorations and much more.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan tied the knot in January 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Inaaya, in September 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the show 69, while Kunal made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, which premiered in March 2024.

