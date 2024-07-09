Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh's Kakuda takes dig at Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa? Here's what actor has to say

Horror comedy fans are in for a treat this year. After the huge success of Munjya, as fans wait for Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, another film titled Kakuda is gearing up to treat the audience.

Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqeeb Salim in the lead, the film's trailer was released on July 2 and promised a thrilling cinematic ride to the audience. Ever since the trailer came out, it has also been said that it takes a dig at Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa and now Deshmukh has opened up about it.

Riteish Deshmukh says if Kakuda takes a dig at Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa

During an interview with Zoom, Riteish Deshmukh said that filmmakers have been always taking references from successful films. While he denied that Kakuda takes any kind of dig at Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he said "it's an ode to them." He also mentioned that there's a line in the film, "Bhooton se darr nahi lagta, insaanon se lagta hai" and added that it's not a dig at Dabangg or Sonakshi Sinha's lines but is an ode to them. He said that we should not look at it as if we are trying to make fun of it, but we are paying ode to those successful films.

The speculations started after a scene from the Kakuda trailer became a topic of discussion in which Riteish Deshmukh's character calls the ghosts of Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa boring. However, now that the actor himself has broken the silence, we hope it clears the air.

More about Kakuda

Directed by Munjya helmer, Aditya Sarpotdar, Kakuda is a horror-comedy based on a 'strange folklore'. Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem, the film also features Panchayat fame Aasif Khan in a pivotal role. Kakuda is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and is slated to release on Zee5 on July 12.

The film is yet another exciting OTT project from Sonakshi after Dahaad and Heeramandi. Interestingly, it's also the actress' first film after her wedding. For Riteish, it's his first major Hindi film after Baaghi 3 in 2020.

