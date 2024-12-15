.Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja’s PIC with their son Vayu proves ‘love is true’

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, have always given couple goals to fans by sharing many simple yet heartfelt moments from their life with them over time. Recently, we got to see another sneak peek into their personal life as Anand shared a gorgeous picture of his little family taking a winter stroll in the UK that reflected love.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anand Ahuja shared a gorgeous family picture that captured a candid moment of the couple and their two-year-old son, Vayu surrounded by beautiful backdrop of winter in London.

In the picture, Sonam Kapoor looked elegant in an all black look with a long top, pants, and an overcoat. She accessorized her look with stylish sunglasses, white sneakers, and a small backpack suitable for a long stroll. She tied her back at the back and looked radiant.

On the other hand, Anand Ahuja kept it casual by wearing khaki pants and a grey jacket. However, the picture's highlight was little Vayu, who looked adorable in black pants and a green jacket. The couple watched their son take his tiny steps on the street with loving gaze.

Take a look:

Fans couldn't stop gushing about the wonderful picture and one user commented, "Cutest picture on the internet." Another user penned, "Most adorable picture." A fan even admired their little family and wrote, "Loveliest family."

Advertisement

Earlier in an interview with India Today, Sonam opened up about how motherhood positively changed her life. Kapoor explained that being a mother helped her feel more connected to herself, adding that welcoming Vayu in her 30s made her develop a deeper bond with him. The Ranjhanaa actress explained that it has also changed her perspective, allowing her to value and enjoy every moment with her son.

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. They had a star-studded wedding affair with esteemed guests, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

After four years of togetherness, they welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022, into their lived and divide their time between staying in Mumbai and the UK. While the actress has become more selective about work and focuses on her family life.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's little one Vayu 'Growin' up quick' and his latest PIC is proof