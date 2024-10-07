Stree 2 helmer Amar Kaushik on Shraddha Kapoor’s name in film; ‘Naam jo hai uska vo…’

Amar Kaushik stepped into the space of filmmaking with Stree back in 2018. The horror-comedy was showered with so much love that he made a sequel, Stree 2, which was released this year. While the highest-grossing films of the year have become the talk of the town, the audience is also curious to know the original name of Shraddha Kapoor’s character in the franchise. Well, the director has opened up about several theories floating around the name of the female lead.

Those who have watched Stree 2 would remember the concluding scene in which Shraddha Kapoor’s character reveals her name in Vicky’s ear. Looking at the reaction of Rajkummar Rao, it was concluded that it’s something not very impressive and pleasant. Soon, several theories about the possible name of the female character surfaced online. Putting all of them to rest, director Amar Kaushik spoke about the same during an interaction with the YouTube channel named Men of Culture.

The filmmaker said in Hindi, “Naam jo hai uska vo ek boht badi mystery hai. I think tumlogo ko kaafi samay rukna padega uske liye. (Her name is a huge mystery. I think everyone will have to wait longer for that to be revealed.)” Kaushik further stated that the entire team also had multiple discussions about the same. Going back in time, he recalled how they were able to get genuine reaction from Rao and Kapoor says a name in his ear.

He said that while filming, he told Shraddha a name which she was supposed to utter in her co-star’s ear. While Rajkummar Rao was unaware, the Stree 2 maker told the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress to speak a specific name. Hence, they get the correct reaction from the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actor. Some theories also state that Shraddha’s character’s name could be Munni, relating it to Amar’s horror-comedy movie Munjya starring Sharvari and Abhay Verma. But Amar didn’t buy this logic and stated that the movie would become short if this was the case.

It's worth mentioning that in addition to Rajkummar and Shraddha, Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, with Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Amar Kaushik making special appearances.

