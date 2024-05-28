7 movies featuring Tabu and Ajay Devgn that have stolen hearts
Ajay Devgan and Tabu movie list showcase the diverse talents of the dynamic duo, ranging from action-packed dramas to engaging comedies.
Ajay Devgn and Tabu, renowned for their versatility, form a dynamic duo in Bollywood. Their collaborations have resulted in several blockbuster hits, establishing their pairing as a guarantee of success. Since 1994 to the present day, they have consistently delivered memorable performances together. Let’s take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to revisit some of ajay devgan tabu movie that have left an enduring mark on our hearts.
7 Ajay Devgn and Tabu movie list absolutely worth-watching
Vijaypath
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Danny Denzongpa, Gulshan Grover
- IMDb Rating: 5.3/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama
- Release Year: 1994
- Where to Watch: Zee5
Directed by Farogh Siddique, Vijaypath is a 1994 Bollywood action film where Ajay Devgn portrays Karan, a determined young man on a mission to seek justice for his family's tragedy. Tabu shines as Mohini, Karan's supportive love interest, accompanying him through his journey for retribution. Filled with gripping action scenes and memorable songs, the movie garnered acclaim for its compelling plot and the stellar performances of its lead actors.
Haqeeqat
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama
- Release Year: 1995
- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
In the 1995 Bollywood action-drama Haqeeqat, directed by Kuku Kohli, Ajay Devgn embodies a brave figure navigating through conflict, while Tabu embodies resilience and strength as his companion. The movie explores themes of patriotism and the human spirit amidst adversity.
Thakshak
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rahul Bose, Amrish Puri
- IMDb Rating: 6/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama
- Release Year: 1999
- Where to Watch: MX Player, YouTube
In the 1999 Bollywood action thriller Thakshak, directed by Govind Nihalani, Ajay Devgn takes on the role of a reluctant gangster navigating through a world of crime and violence, while Tabu portrays a dancer caught in the midst of his turbulent life. The film delves into themes of redemption, love, and betrayal against the backdrop of Mumbai's underworld.
Drishyam
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
- Release Year: 2015
- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix
In the 2015 Bollywood thriller Drishyam, helmed by Nishikant Kamat, Ajay Devgn and Tabu assume significant characters. Ajay Devgn plays a regular man entangled in extraordinary circumstances to safeguard his family, while Tabu embodies the role of a police officer.
Golmaal Again
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor
- IMDb Rating: 5.0/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy
- Release Year: 2017
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 2017 Bollywood comedy Golmaal Again, under Rohit Shetty's direction, Ajay Devgn leads the ensemble cast in this hilarious narrative, while Tabu contributes her talent in a supporting capacity. Celebrated for its slapstick comedy and engaging performances, the film entertained audiences and achieved commercial success.
De De Pyaar De
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 2019
- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Directed by Akiv Ali, this romantic comedy features Ajay Devgn as a middle-aged man who falls for a much younger woman, played by Rakul Preet Singh, while Tabu portrays his ex-wife, adding a delightful twist to the story. The movie delves into the complexities of love, relationships, and age gaps with humor and sincerity.
Drishyam 2
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Suspense
- Release year: 2022
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Ajay Devgn and Tabu starred in the Bollywood thriller Drishyam 2, directed by Nishikant Kamat. The film is a sequel to the highly acclaimed Drishyam. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as a devoted family man, while Tabu returns as a determined police officer. The film continues the story of their characters, delving deeper into the consequences of their actions from the first film.
Ajay Devgan tabu movie has undeniably left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. Through their compelling performances and captivating on-screen chemistry, these seven films have not only stolen hearts but also solidified their status as one of Bollywood's most beloved pairs.
ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn reacts to wifey Kajol’s Maharagni teaser in full Singham style; see HERE