Tamannaah Bhatia DENIES her involvement in alleged Cryptocurrency Fraud Case; shares official statement
Tamannaah Bhatia has recently issued an official statement denying her involvement in any cryptocurrency fraud case.
"It has come to my attention that rumors are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealing with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumors. In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action," she said.
Story under development...
