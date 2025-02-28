Tamannaah Bhatia DENIES her involvement in alleged Cryptocurrency Fraud Case; shares official statement

Tamannaah Bhatia has recently shared an official statement denying her involvement in alleged Cryptocurrency Fraud Case.

By Krishma Sharma
Published on Feb 28, 2025  |  06:58 PM IST |  328
Pic Courtesy: Ajay Kadam/ Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Ajay Kadam/ Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia has recently issued an official statement denying her involvement in any cryptocurrency fraud case.

"It has come to my attention that rumors are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealing with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumors. In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action," she said.

Story under development...

Also Read

Tara Sutaria's mom's cryptic post on 'disrespectful' partner goes VIRAL after Aadar Jain's 'timepass' remark in speech for Alekha Advani

About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma. With an experience of over 4 years a...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles