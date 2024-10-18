Tamannaah Bhatia gets questioned by ED in HPZ Token money laundering case in Guwahati; details inside

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has found herself in a predicament after being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Guwahati on Thursday regarding a money laundering investigation. This probe is associated with the HPZ Token mobile app, which reportedly swindled numerous investors under the guise of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining.

According to sources cited by PTI, the Stree 2 actress received payment for making a 'celebrity appearance' at an event related to the HPZ Token app, which is presently being investigated for money laundering activities. Report states that no 'incriminating' charges have been brought against Tamannaah Bhatia. She had previously been summoned but postponed her appearance due to work commitments, ultimately deciding to attend on Thursday.

The charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March names a total of 299 entities as accused, including 76 that are controlled by Chinese interests. Among these, 10 directors are of Chinese origin, while two entities are managed by foreign nationals from other countries.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting the money laundering investigation based on an FIR lodged against several individuals associated with the app. They are accused of deceiving gullible investors by promising them astronomical returns through Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency mining.

According to the report, the police revealed that the HPZ Token mobile application was utilized by the accused to deceive investors. They opened bank accounts and merchant IDs associated with the app through shell companies run by dummy directors to conceal their illegal activities.

The FIR alleged that these funds were fraudulently obtained for illegal online gaming, betting, and investments in Bitcoin mining.

Tamannaah Bhatia provided her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the ED zonal office in Guwahati, according to a statement from the agency.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the film Vedaa, where she starred alongside John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Kshitij Chauhan, directed by Nikkhil Advani.

Additionally, she made a cameo in Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, along with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The film was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia drops video of her ‘cold weather’ birthday celebration on sets of Stree 2; ‘One of my best…’