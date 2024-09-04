The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor Khan says ‘acting is in my blood, I don't know anything else’, lauds Ektaa Kapoor for being her ‘backbone’

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming thriller, The Buckingham Murders, is just around the corner. This movie is also her debut as a producer along with Ektaa Kapoor. On September 3, the duo, along with director Hansal Mehta, attended the trailer launch event of the film. As they took over the stage, the actress expressed her gratitude to Ektaa for being her backbone. She also stated that she has acting in her blood. Read on!

The Buckingham Murders is another thriller scheduled for a theatrical release on September 13, 2024. As the trailer of the film was unveiled, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her delight in being a part of the film, not just as an actor but also as a producer.

During the event, Kareena expressed that she has been associated with the Indian film industry as an actor for decades and has grown up wanting to be on the big screen and wanting to act all her life. “Acting is in my blood. I don't know anything else,” the Crew star said, adding that she loves being in front of the camera. It is her passion, and she wants to keep doing it forever.

The film is co-produced by her and Balaji Telefilms, headed by Ektaa Kapoor. Hence, Bebo also took a moment to heap praise on her, who had the’ belief and guts’ to always stand by her. Who said to her, ‘Okay, we are going to do this together.’ The Refugee debutant also added that whatever they have done, they have always been super successful. Therefore, she is very confident that the film will reach great heights. “It is going to be fabulous. She has been my backbone,” Bebo added.

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan’s wife also went on to talk about the movie. Calling it a ‘special’ movie for the team, she stated that in the current day and age, language does not matter. “What matters is, what are you making. Watch what we have made. We have done this with our hearts,” Kapoor concluded. The movie is in English and Hindi, with most of the dialogue in English.

ALSO READ: The Buckingham Murders: When Kareena Kapoor Khan walked past neighbor Hansal Mehta; director recalls, ‘I would stand by wondering...'