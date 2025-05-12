The Royals POLL: Ishaan Khatter-Bhumi Pednekar to Sakshi Tanwar-Chunky Panday, VOTE for your favorite couple from Netflix’s show

Netflix's The Royals has brought together some unexpected and intriguing on-screen pairings, each leaving a unique impression on viewers. From sizzling Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar's chemistry to the surprising dynamics of many other stars. The couples from the show have sparked plenty of conversation.

Now it's your turn to weigh in on your favourite on-screen couple from the show. Go vote now!

Which on-screen couple is your favorite from Netflix’s The Royals? From Ishaan Khatter-Bhumi Pednekar to Sakshi Tanwar-Chunky Panday, which couple is your favorite from Netflix’s show? VOTE now Aviraaj and Sophia (Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar) Ayesha and Aviraaj (Nora Fatehi and Ishaan Khatter) Sophia and Kunal (Bhumi Pednekar and Udit Arora) Nikki and Ginny (Lisa Mishra and Kavya Trehan) Padmaja and Ranjit Shroff (Sakshi Tanwar and Chunky Panday)

1. Aviraaj and Sophia (Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar)

Aviraaj and Sophia, played by Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, captivate viewers with their intense chemistry, blending charm, tension, and emotional depth in Netflix’s The Royals.

2. Ayesha and Aviraaj (Nora Fatehi and Ishaan Khatter)

Ayesha and Aviraaj, portrayed by Nora Fatehi and Ishaan Khatter, light up the screen with their fiery chemistry and magnetic presence, adding intrigue and passion to The Royals.

3. Sophia and Kunal (Bhumi Pednekar and Udit Arora)

Sophia and Kunal, played by Bhumi Pednekar and Udit Arora, bring a grounded yet compelling dynamic as business partners despite being exes in The Royals, which is marked by subtle emotions and a quietly evolving connection.

4. Nikki and Ginny (Lisa Mishra and Kavya Trehan)

Nikki and Ginny, portrayed by Lisa Mishra and Kavya Trehan, share an authentic and heartfelt chemistry in The Royals, capturing the tenderness and complexities of a modern same-sex relationship.

5. Padmaja and Ranjit Shroff (Sakshi Tanwar and Chunky Panday)

Padmaja and Ranjit Shroff, portrayed by Sakshi Tanwar and Chunky Panday, bring regal tension and charisma to The Royals, with Padmaja as the poised queen and Ranjit, a flamboyant actor, clashing in layered, dramatic moments.

In The Royals, Ishaan Khatter plays Aviraaj, a rebellious royal with a modern mind, while Bhumi Pednekar portrays Sophia, a sharp and ambitious woman from a powerful business family. Their relationship is layered with passion, pride, and power struggles.

The Royals is currently available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

