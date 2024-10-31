THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan wished Mannat’s garden to become big enough to accommodate all his fans standing outside on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar who enjoys massive fandom across the world. On special occasions like Eid and his birthday, a sea of fans from all over the country reaches Mumbai outside his bungalow just to wish their favorite star and catch a glimpse of him. In an old interview, King Khan had once hoped to have a big garden to accommodate all his fans.

A viral video posted by a fan page of Shah Rukh Khan shows the star being asked about a massive crowd of fans that reaches outside Mannat every year to extend their warm birthday wishes to the superstar. Overwhelmed by the gesture, King Khan in response to this called it a really beautiful gesture with a sweet smile.

He stated that it is his son who usually tells him on weekends that people and kids have collected, and he goes out to wave at them. Further expressing his happiness about the same, SRK mentioned that it is only through social media that he gets to know about people coming from different cities just to wish him.

The King actor expressed his immense gratitude towards his fans and noted that he couldn’t meet each one of his fans as the meet and greet was not organized, but he was touched by their gesture. "Mujhe maafi bhi mangni chahie neighbors se aur traffic thodi der ke liye ruk jaata hai to mujhe maalum hai gussa ho jaate hain log bada horn vorn bajate hain gaadi ka (I should also apologize to my neighbors as the traffics stops for sometime and people get angry about it. People also blow horn)," he said.

"I am really sorry about it, but I wish aap log dua karein ke mere ghar mein garden itna bada ho jaye ke andar sabko sama sakun (but I wish, and you also wish that my garden of the house becomes big enough that I can accommodate everyone inside)."

Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating his 59th birthday on November 2, 2024. The videos going viral on the internet showed his home being decked with lights ahead of Diwali and his birthday. Meanwhile, India Today reported that Gauri Khan has planned a grand party with a guest list of over 250 people.

