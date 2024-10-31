THROWBACK: When Varun Dhawan said Alia Bhatt is the ‘last person’ he’ll take relationship advice from; here’s why

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt may be close friends and frequent on-screen partners, but Varun claimed she is the last person he’d turn to for relationship advice. He explained that while they share a strong bond, discussing personal relationship matters isn’t part of their friendship dynamic.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s on-screen chemistry has won over fans, and their real-life friendship is equally strong. In an interview with Filmfare, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actor was asked if he ever seeks Alia's advice on relationships. Laughing it off, he shared that she’s the last person he'd go to for that kind of help.

He said, "No, please! I'll not take that from her either. She's the last person I'll take relationship advice from. One good thing about our friendship is that we dont discuss those aspects of our lives with each other."

Varun also opened up about his dynamic with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress on set, playfully admitting that she often ends up shaping his character. According to him, Alia’s support is key; she provides references, breaks down scenes, and even acts out moments to help him get into character.

He joked that without her doing this, there’s tension on set, as he doesn’t feel she’s fully supporting him as a co-star.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, one of Bollywood’s favorite on-screen pairs, first won hearts with their debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012). Since then, the duo has captivated audiences with several films, including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank.

On the work front, Varun is in full swing with promotions for his web series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, while gearing up for his upcoming film, which kicks off a second schedule in Goa on November 6 as per Mid-day, followed by shoots in Mumbai and a foreign schedule next year. He’ll also soon star in David Dhawan’s Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Meanwhile, Alia is filming Alpha alongside Sharvari and preparing for Love And War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where she stars with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

