Triptii Dimri's poster defaced; Did Vicky Vidya actress skip Jaipur event after taking fees? Read official statement

Triptii Dimri was facing a lot of flak for not attending an event in Jaipur, even after allegedly charging Rs. 5.5 lakh for it. Several videos were doing rounds on the internet featuring women entrepreneurs defacing the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress and calling for her boycott. And now, the team of Triptii has issued an official statement denying all the allegations, stating no fee was accepted for the said event.

An official statement has been issued by the team of Triptii Dimri. This has come in light of the significant criticism the actress was subjected to for not attending the event in Jaipur. An official statement issued by the actress’ team stated, "During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri fully honored her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film."

"Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It’s important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities," the statement further added.

For the unversed, on Tuesday it was reported that Triptii was supposed to attend an event by FICCI FLO at Jaipur on Nari Shakti in a hotel located on JLN Marg. However, the actress didn’t turn up. Meanwhile, one of the female entrepreneurs who had organized the events alleged that the actress was paid Rs. 5.5 lakh for the particular event.

It was also claimed that the team would file a case against the actress. The infuriated woman also demanded that Jaipur should boycott her and her movie because she cheated on them. In a viral video from the event, several people were seen defacing Triptii's poster at the event and calling for her boycott. The poster of the film was also taken down.

Notably, Triptii was in Jaipur for the promotion of her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She attended a few promotional events in the city for the film and flew back on Tuesday evening. The film is set to release in theaters on October 11, 2024, and will face a clash with Alia Bhatt’s Jigra at the box office.

