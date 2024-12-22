Varun Dhawan reacts to nutritionist schooling him for connecting black coffee with gut issues and acidity; ‘I am glad you can use me as...'

Varun Dhawan’s Instagram profile is proof that he is a fitness enthusiast who takes care of his mental and physical health. This is probably why he pays a lot of heed to what he consumes and what he doesn’t. In a recent chat, the actor stated that he stopped consuming black coffee in the morning since he had gut issues. Soon after, a nutritionist reacted to his claims saying that it’s not true. Now, Varun has responded to the expert stating that he is glad the health expert can use him as an example to educate people.

A couple of days ago, Varun Dhawan was in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia wherein he spoke about not consuming black coffee anymore as it gave him acidity and gut issues. But soon after watching the clip, nutritionist Prashant Desai took to his Instagram stories and slammed the actor’s claims.

In his statement, Desai explained that this is not true as he has been having black coffee for 15 years after waking up, on empty stomach and has no issues whatsoever. He further explained, “What is true is that everyone’s gut is different like your finger print. But to say everyone will have gut issues and acidity is not true. @varundvn may have had acidity and so be it. Food is personal. What doesn’t work for someone doesn’t make it universal truth.”

Soon after, the Student Of The Year debutant responded stating that it didn’t work for him but he is glad that it didn’t affect his health and he is super fit. Having said that, he was quick to highlight that he did say it’s not one size fits all. “I am glad u can use me as an example to educate people sir but please gimme some tips also them. Always happy to learn from an expert,” Varun exclaimed.

During the interview, when the host asked the Bhediya actor if he drinks black coffee, he responded by saying he used to but not anymore. Now he consumes blonde roast because it’s the easiest for the gut to digest. Sharing the reason behind it, Varun added that he stopped having black coffee because his gut got messed up. He further stated, “See, if you get up in the morning and start with only black coffee, even if you don’t have gut trouble, you will start having.” When the host states that he does that, Varun advises him not to.

Varun Dhawan further stated that if anyone starts their day with black coffee, it will cause them a lot of acidity. He suggested having something before and then having coffee. But the first thing if someone has black coffee in the morning, it will affect them negatively. The actor further explained that coffee is fake energy anyway.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor.

