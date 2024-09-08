Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan on taking marketing and PR advice from Bhediya actor; ‘We jam on it together’

Varun Dhawan’s niece, Anjini Dhawan is all set to step into showbiz with her debut film, Binny And Family. While the youngster is trying to navigate her way into the industry, she is also taking some lessons from the Bhediya actor. During an interview, she opened up about getting some ‘fun and interesting ideas’ from the actor about marketing and PR.

Binny And Family debutante Anjini Dhawan was in an interview with The Indian Express wherein she spoke about having serious conversations about movies and promotions with Varun Dhawan. The 24-year-old said that since her movie is all set to hit cinema halls on September 20, she is always asking the Bawaal actor for advice on marketing and PR. The newcomer also added that she tries to understand how Varun thinks “because he is someone who is so passionate about marketing and PR.”

She added that the Student Of The Year actor comes up with many fun and interesting ideas and then “we jam on it together.” For her, it’s always great to have a conversation with Varun as he always gives great advice. In the same chat, she opened up about the suggestions she got from Varun, filmmaker David Dhawan, and her grandfather Anil Dhawan.

Opening up about the same, she divulged that they just asked her to be honest and confident. The artists, who have been associated with the film industry for decades, told her that the minute she reads her lines, she has to be honest in her reaction, to herself and what she is saying. They told Anjini, “You have to believe in what you are saying, and you’ll be fine.” The coming-of-age movie that shows the generation and communication gap between youngsters and elders also stars veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the senior star who was last seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack with Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, and others shared his experience of working with Anjini Dhawan.

Shahid Kapoor’s father stated that she comes from a film family and was aware of what films are and what filmmaking is. It wasn’t completely new for her. Calling her confident, Kapur stated that she knew a lot more than most youngsters of her age would. Therefore, it wasn’t uncomfortable for her.

