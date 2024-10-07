Vir Das hits back at troll calling him and Diljit Dosanjh 'mediocre artists'; says he loves ‘conspiracy nuts’

Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das recently fired back at a social media user who labeled him and Diljit Dosanjh as 'mediocre artists' and 'useful idiots'. In his response, Vir embraced the term 'conspiracy nuts' with humor and said, "I love conspiracy nuts. I also love the insinuation that one has suddenly been propped up. I sell tickets; so does Diljit."

A user recently took to X to question the sudden rise in popularity of Vir Das and Diljit Dosanjh, suggesting their newfound fame is part of a larger agenda to undermine India's global standing. The tweet accused the two artists of being 'mediocre' and implied they were 'propped up' due to connections with high-profile celebrities and appearances at major events. The user pointed out how Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Diljit at his concert, referring to him as 'the guy from Punjab' rather than India. The tweet further claimed that both artists have become 'useful Idiots', implying they play a role in diminishing India's soft power by associating with Pakistani artists and promoting divisive narratives.

The tweet gained traction and caught the attention of Vir Das, who quickly responded. He expressed his amusement, stating that he appreciates 'conspiracy nuts' and finds it amusing how some suggest that his success and Diljit Dosanjh’s are due to being 'propped up'. "I sell tickets, and so does Diljit. I personally pay rental for every venue I book across the world, and go directly to audiences who are kind enough to come see me," he added.

Vir expressed gratitude to his audience for their unwavering support, noting that he has built his career over fifteen years. He asserted that, despite any claims of mediocrity, it is his audience that truly elevates him. Regarding discussions about India and national pride, he emphasized that he believes his audience is mature enough to understand that open and honest conversations are a profound expression of love. He concluded with a toast to this sentiment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vir Das was last seen in Ananya Panday starrer Call Me Bae. He is also gearing up for his Mindfool World Tour, which will span 33 countries. Upcoming performances are scheduled in cities such as Copenhagen, Denmark; Paris, France; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Berlin, Germany; Oslo, Norway; and Singapore.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently performing abroad as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. After wrapping up the international leg, he will launch the Indian segment in October. The tour kicks off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26, followed by shows in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

