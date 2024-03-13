WATCH: Ed Sheeran does Butta Bomma hook step with Armaan Malik; don’t miss him doing SRK’s signature pose

Ed Sheeran is currently in India for an upcoming Mumbai tour and the singer appears to be soaking up the local vibe before the big event. Amidst his Mumbai adventures, a video circulated on Wednesday showing the global icon dancing to the tune of Butta Bomma. Accompanied by singer Armaan Malik, the duo recreated Allu Arjun's signature moves, sparking excitement among fans on social media.

Sheeran's impromptu dance session offers a glimpse into his playful side, showcasing his appreciation for Indian culture and music. With his infectious energy, Sheeran continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Ed Sheeran does Butta Bomma hook step

Singer Armaan Malik took to Instagram and shared a video in which he and Ed Sheeran recreate Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma hook step. Butta Bomma, is sung by Armaan Malik and features in Allu Arjun's movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Towards the end of the video, Ed Sheeran also mimics Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose, prompting Armaan to burst into laughter. Armaan Malik captioned the video, "Favourite person in my city"

Take a look:

Earlier, another video of Ed surfaced on social media where he greeted paparazzi warmly as they cheered for him, extending a warm welcome to India. He was snapped by the paparazzi on Tuesday night at a restaurant in Mumbai. In a video that surfaced online, Ed Sheeran was seen walking towards his car when he was also accompanied by his team. He sported a white t-shirt with black pants and looked dapper as always.The singer smiled and waved at the paparazzi as they welcomed him to India. “Welcome to India,” one of the paps cheered. Another said, “All the best”.

Before this, Ed Sheeran paid visits to schools in Mumbai, where he engaged in delightful interactions with the students. In the viral videos circulating on social media, Ed is seen enjoying himself amidst the kids, who organized a special performance for him. Seated on the floor alongside them, he watched attentively as they showcased their talents.

Ed also showcased his musical prowess, strumming his guitar and serenading them with his smash hit Shape of You. He said, "So I just arrived in Mumbai in India. We're going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I heard the kids have something prepared for me as well".

Take a look:

Ed Sheeran gets a grand welcome by Ayushmann Khurrana

On March 12, Ayushmann Khurrana posted a heartwarming photo on his Instagram, featuring him alongside the globally renowned singer Ed Sheeran. Ayushmann warmly welcomed the iconic musician to India, even presenting him with his mother's homemade Pinni. The photo captures both of them sporting radiant smiles for the camera. Adding a personal touch, Ayushmann included Sheeran's song Photograph as background music to the post.

A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed (accompanied by red-heart emoji) Great meeting you, @teddysphotos,” he wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

About Ed Sheeran's India tour

Ed Sheeran is set to wow his fans in India as part of his Asia and Europe Tour. This highly anticipated tour, featuring some of his biggest hits, will culminate with a spectacular performance at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16, 2024. Fans can expect to hear beloved songs like Perfect, Shape of You, Photograph, Thinking Out Loud, and Perfect Symphony during this unforgettable concert experience.

This marks Ed Sheeran's second visit to India, following his 2017 appearance when he not only mesmerised audiences but also attended a Bollywood party hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan.

