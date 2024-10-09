WATCH: Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji light up Durga Puja pandal with their infectious laughter; Tanhaji actress kisses her little sister

Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji are just like most sisters, always having each other’s backs during tough times and having a blast whenever they come together. On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, the celebrity sisters were spotted at the famous pandal, welcoming the Goddess with open arms and joyful hearts. As they posed in beautiful traditional attire, the Mukerji sisters spread their infectious laughter, making us curious about the inside joke they shared.

In a video shared on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, sisters Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji were seen participating in the festivities and enjoying a great time together. As they chatted and posed for the cameras, someone cracked an inside joke, causing both sisters to laugh out loud. Their conversation remained private, and at one point, Tanishaa humorously gestured to her elder sister to keep quiet, indicating they'd discuss it later. After posing together, the Tanhaji actress sweetly planted a kiss on her younger sister's head.

Take a look:

Today, October 9th, the Durga Puja festival has officially kicked off with the Adhivas Puja. Therefore, the sisters dressed up in sarees to participate in the celebration. For the event, the actress from Lust Stories 2 wore a plain orange saree with a pink border and a matching sleeveless blouse. She completed her look with a watch on one wrist and a few delicate bangles on the other. Kajol also wore a layered necklace, tied her hair in a low bun, and opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, bold lips, and a large bindi on her forehead.

On the other hand, the Neal 'n' Nikki actress went with a purple Banarasi saree which she draped in traditional Bengali style. She styled it up with broad golden bangles, statement earrings, a maangtika, and a delicate kamarbandh to keep her outfit in place. Apart from the siblings, Black actress Rani Mukerji was also at the puja.

In a video, she was spotted sitting at the mandap as the Pandit ji performed the rituals. She was seen donning a gorgeous blue saree with a broad red printed border. She donned a couple of golden and red bangles along with a matching gold necklace and earrings.

We can’t wait to see more looks of the actresses from the festivities. Are you excited?

