Kareena Kapoor puts ‘negativity behind’ days after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident as she attends Aadar Jain’s Mehendi

Kareena Kapoor Khan has emerged from a rough patch in her life after her husband, Saif Ali Khan, was stabbed by an intruder at their house last month. While the actor has been recovering well, nearly a month later, Kareena posted a message about "putting the negativity behind" as she attended her cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Mehendi celebrations.

On Wednesday, February 19, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of stunning pictures from the event. The photos showcased her gorgeous look from her cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani ’s Mehendi celebration. She flaunted her traditional style in a turquoise blue kurta with slits on both sides.

The actress completed her look with statement earrings and opted for nude makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes. However, this time, it wasn’t just the pictures that caught everyone’s attention. Taking a step toward positivity, Kareena expressed in the caption:

"After the darkness comes the light. Putting the negativity behind and embracing the joy… celebrating love and family with my favorite people. Love conquers all."

Kareena Kapoor’s latest post

Soon after the post was shared, Kareena’s BFF Amrita Arora, Nimrat Kaur, Zoya Akhtar and Rhea Kapoor among others posted red-heart emojis in the comments section extending their love.

Just a few hours back, Kareena Kapoor arrived with her sister Karisma Kapoor for the Mehendi celebration of their cousin, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. The Kapoor sisters posed for the stationed paps before heading inside the venue.

In addition to this, Ranbir Kapoor with wife Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, legendary actress Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani among others were also seen arriving for the celebratory occasion.

On the professional front, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Kareena has signed a film which is expected to be the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema. The film will hit the screens next year in 2026 and a source close to the development informed us that the maker intends to extensively shoot for the film in India and abroad.

Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in Netflix’s heist film, Jewel Thief alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta.