What to watch this weekend: Ananya Panday’s thriller CTRL to Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry’s The Signature

The festive season has started and the weekend is almost here. While most of us would like to Netflix and chill at home, and gorge on some delicious festive food, some are also left scratching their heads looking at the flooding of options. If you’ve also not decided which movie or TV show you will be enjoying this weekend, then we got you covered. Here are there interesting shows that are releasing this week, all of which can be enjoyed on streaming platforms.

Here's a list of some of the movies and shows that can be watched this weekend:

1. CTRL

Release Date: October 4, 2024

Star Cast: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

After making her OTT debut with the fun TV series, Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday is coming up with yet another intriguing movie, CTRL. The thriller is centered on two youngsters Nella and Joe. While everything starts on a chill note, things go wild when the boy cheats on his partner. The girl goes to an extreme end in an effort to erase him from her life. Bankrolled by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon, the dialogues of the film are penned by comedian Sumukhi Suresh.

2. The Signature

Release Date: October 4, 2024

Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Neena Kulkarni

Director: Gajendra Ahire

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Gajendra Ahire and Anupam Kher decided to create a Hindi adaptation of the National Award-winning 2013 Marathi film, Anumati and renamed it The Signature. The drama film marks the comeback of actress Mahima Chaudhry after her 2016 movie Dark Chocolate. Last year, the film had a screening at the Namaste Vietnam Festival.

3. The Tribe

Release Date: October 4, 2024

Star Cast: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, Alfia Jafry, Hardik Zaveri

Director: Omkar Potdar

Genre: Reality TV series

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Tribe is a nine-episode series that showcases the personal and professional lives of some Indian influencers and investor Hardik Zaveri who relocate to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams of being successful in the world of content creation. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the series showcases how popular social media personalities collaborate to build a content hub named CollabTribe.

