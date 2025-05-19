Don 3 co-stars Ranveer Singh and Vikrant Massey are friendship goals on and off screen; don’t believe us? SEE proof

Vikrant Massey took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with his wife, Sheetal Massey, and their son. The photo quickly caught the attention of fans, but what really caught our eye was his Don 3 co-star Ranveer Singh’s reaction. We bet his response is proof of their strong bond both on and off screen, and we’re totally swooning over it. Singh took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis, showering love on his co-star’s family photo.

In the photo, Vikrant Massey can be seen holding his son, Vardaan Massey, alongside his wife, Sheetal. The trio looked stunning in traditional attire. Vikrant captioned the photo, "AR HAR MAHADEV!!! and n the comments section, Ranveer Singh dropped several heart emojis.

Professionally, Vikrant Massey and Ranveer Singh are gearing up to appear together in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Don 3. As per a recent update from News18 Showsha, the much-awaited Don 3 is poised to begin shooting soon.

The report also mentions that director Farhan Akhtar is nearing the completion of his project 120 Bahadur, while Ranveer Singh has already wrapped up major portions of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

According to the report, the filming of Don 3 starring the pair is scheduled to begin in September 2025. Vikrant Massey, reportedly cast in an antagonist role, is also expected to take part in the initial shooting schedule.

According to a source, Kiara Advani was initially confirmed to play the female lead in the action thriller Don 3, but she had to step down from the project due to her pregnancy. It was also revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla that Kriti Sanon is now the leading candidate for the role.

The source added that Farhan Akhtar and the creative team at Excel Entertainment were seeking an experienced actress with a strong screen presence, and they believe Kriti Sanon perfectly fits the role of Roma. They further mentioned that she is enthusiastic about finalizing the deal soon.

