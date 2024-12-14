When Sridevi distributed cash among ChaalBaaz crew after completing shoot at 2 AM, director reveals actress said 'You have no idea what we've…'

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of death

Legendary actress Sridevi was known as the first female superstar of Bollywood due to the massive success of her films. Recently, Pankaj Parashar, who directed the actress in the iconic movie ChaalBaaz, recalled that the actress was once so happy with a sequence in the film that she distributed money among the crew members after completing the shoot.

Pankaj Parashar recently sat down for a conversation with Siddharth Kannan and recalled his time shooting for the film. He praised how Sridevi continued to shoot a rain dance sequence despite being done with a high fever.

Parashar also mentioned they had just three days to shoot the song Na Jaane Ne for the film. So, to make it successful, everyone in the crew, from choreographer Saroj Khan to the actress, worked hard. But when they wrapped up the shooting later at night, Pankaj witnessed a unique sight.

He said, “She finished the song at 2 in the night. She knew it was a classic. At 2, I told her to go home because she was ill, but she said, ‘No, I’m not going. Give me 10 minutes, I’m coming back’.”

When the Chandini actress returned to the set, she brought a bag and began distributing it because she was pleased with the shot.

“She took a shower and returned. She had a bag of money in her hand. She called the whole unit and distributed money among everyone. She was so pleased. She was handing out cash. ‘You have no idea what we’ve achieved today," he recalled.

Pankaj also shared that initially reserved, Sridevi eventually became comfortable with his company during the shoot. The song became iconic, and her dance in ChaalBaaz was highly praised. The film also starred Sunny Deol and Rajnikanth in lead roles.

For those unaware, Sridevi began her career at the age of four with the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai. She had worked in more than 300 films, including Laadla, Mr. India, Chandni, Sadma, Lamhe, Chaalbaaz English Vinglish, Nagina, and more,e before she died in 2018.

