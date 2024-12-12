Sunny Deol went to bathroom and disappeared for 2 hours before shooting dance song with Sridevi, recalls ChaalBaaz's director; 'He was nowhere to be found'

Sunny Deol is known for his powerful dialogue delivery and impressive screen presence. However, the actor has often joked about his dancing in films. Recently, Pankaj Parashar recalled how Sunny Deol once left to go to the bathroom during the shoot of a dance song in their film ChaalBaaz but later disappeared from the set. He also shared that Sridevi kept asking for the hero until the actor returned two hours later.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pankaj Parashar shared amusing insights from shooting his popular movie ChaalBaaz. The filmmaker shared that they had just three days to complete the shoot of the film's popular song, Na Jaane Kahan Se because there was the threat of a possible industry strike.

He shared that Sridevi, who played a double role in the film, asked to develop something visually unique, and they worked on storyboards for it. Although the actress was impressed with the vision, it had put pressure on choreographer Saroj Khan to match it up. Consequently, during the discussion, Parashar shared with Khan that they should make the lead actor, Sunny Deol, dance in the film.

But, later, when they showed the dance steps to Sunny Deol, he went to the bathroom and wasn't back until two hours later. The filmmaker recalled, "He looked at the step and said, 'I'll just come from the bathroom.' He didn't come back only. He was nowhere to be found for two hours."

When asked if the actor was terrified of the dance steps, the filmmaker agreed and added that Sridevi was waiting, and everyone was wondering where the lead actor was. However, when Deol came back, it was a total turnaround.

"Then he came back and did it. I don't know till today where he went. He was nowhere to be found for two hours. We all waited. But he did it. And the whole unit clapped." Pankaj said. He also denied the claims that Sunny was unhappy over his limited screen time in the movie and mentioned the actor was disciplined with his work.

The Jalwa director also praised Sridevi's approach to work and noted that she shot the dance sequence when she was down with a fever and already felt that the song would be iconic.

