When Akshay Kumar took 36 takes for a shot while filming for Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin; director recalls Sridevi said, ‘Make him rehearse yaar’

Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. He is known for his impeccable comic timing, precise dialogue delivery, and impressive screen presence. Recently, Pankaj Parashar, who directed the actor in Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin, co-starring Sridevi, recalled how the actor was nervous during the shoot and took 36 to give a single take right. It compelled Sridevi to ask the director to make him rehearse his lines.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube Channel, Pankaj Parashar recalled his experience directing Akshay Kumar in the initial days of his career with Sridevi. The filmmaker revealed that the Welcome actor who was relatively new in the film industry in 1994, was energetic but panicked while performing scenes with Sridevi, a big star then.

He cited an instance of a courtroom scene where Kumar took 36 takes to get it right, which made Sridevi impatient. He recalled the situation and said, "She came and told me, 'Make him (Akshay) rehearse yaar. He's already on his 36th take.' That happened because I refused to call it a shot. It was a courtroom scene with a long dialogue. If I split it, that would break an actor's confidence. I told him to do it as long as it becomes ok."

He mentioned that the Mr.India actress sat there, and when Kumar gave a right shot, everyone clapped for him. Parashar also shared that Sridevi, who had a long experience working in the industry, recognized the potential of the Housefull actor during that time.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar, known for his fitness and discipline today, was always dedicated to his work. The filmmaker mentioned that the actor has been a simple and humorous person since then.

Pankaj said, "He would get up at 5 in the morning and wake me up too. Then, he would take me to the hilltops and do yoga. He would show me positions (asanas), encouraging me to do them. He had so much energy,"

Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin was shot in 1994, but its release was delayed for over a decade. The film made its way to cinema houses in 2004 but failed to impress the audience at the box office.

ALSO READ: 7 upcoming Akshay Kumar movies that are among most awaited ones in Bollywood