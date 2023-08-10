Who is Deesha Dhanuka? All you need to know about Tiger Shroff's new rumored ladylove

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is one of the most loved action heroes in town. He is often seen leaving his fans impressed with the top-notch action sequences in his films. Apart from making headlines for his performances, Tiger keeps shining in the limelight due to his alleged romances. His link-up rumors with Disha Patani topped the charts every time they indulged in social media PDA or dropped vacay pictures from the Maldives. However, in July 2022, Tiger and Disha reportedly called it quits and parted ways. After staying single for quite some time, it seems like the Baaghi actor is back with an 'I am in a relationship' tag. On August 10, Tiger was all over social media after it was reported that he is apparently dating a girl named Deesha Dhanuka. After keeping it under wraps for over a year and a half, it seems like the cat is finally out of the bag. Who is Deesha? Well, we have the answers to this million-dollar question!

Deesha Dhanuka's married life

A source told Pinkvilla that Deesha was married before. But she got separated and divorced her ex-husband in 2018. Her name was Deesha Jain when she was married.

Social media

Deesha's Instagram handle is private but a lot of prominent names from the industry follow her including Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. She has 11,000 followers. Not only that, but we also got our hands on her pictures with Tiger while holidaying in London. In one of the pictures, they are spotted together on a film set.

Deesha Dhanuka's work life

Deesha was earlier working for Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani's production house Pooja Entertainment as head of content acquisition. She has also worked with Jackky's music label Jjust Music as chief operating officer. Before working with the esteemed company, Deesha was reportedly in Kolkata where she completed her graduation.

Current work status

If reports are to be believed, she is currently working for a production house. She now manages Tiger Shroff professionally. A source had informed the Bombay Times that Deesha keeps offering him suggestions regarding his scripts while he has taken charge of her healthy lifestyle and fitness.

Family approval

According to the Bombay Times, Tiger's parents, Ayesha and Jackie Shroff are well aware of his relationship and they are reportedly okay with it. Jackie and Ayesha are fond of Deesha. Although, Tiger, who will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, has denied his relationship reports and claimed that he is single for the past two years, but his pictures with Deesha tell otherwise.

