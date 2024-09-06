Visfot Review: Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan led crime-drama is loaded with ample thrill and masala to classify as an entertaining watch

Plot:

Shoaib (Fardeen Khan) is a cab driver based in Dongri, who wishes to live a life of dignity. His inability to present the jacket of drugs given to him, helplessly by an old friend Peter involved in the drug business, leads him into great trouble. Soon, he finds himself in the middle of a situation that involves a high profile kidnapping.

Krystle D'Souza essays the role of Shoaib's love interest Lucky who works at a local cafe. Sheeba Chaddha plays the role of Shoaib's mother who suffers from dementia. Riteish Deshmukh is Akash, the father of Paddy - the boy who gets kidnapped. Priya Bapat as Tara essays the role of Paddy's mother.

What happens to the boy? How will Shoaib get himself out of the mess he is dragged into? Watch Visfot to find out.

What works for Visfot:

Visfot is a supremely entertaining masala-thriller that keeps you hooked from start to end. It is fast-paced and the various things happening in the film manage to comfortably hold your attention. The thriller is knit very beautifully and the way different plotlines converge towards the end is great to watch as a viewer. You learn a lot about Mumbai's underbelly and you are also made aware of an entire nexus involving corrupt police officers and informers that become active when they feel they have an opportunity to make dirty money. The camera work is excellent and it immerses you in the action of the film. The background music is good and the song that plays towards the film's climax is added well into the narrative.

What doesn't work for Visfot:

Visfot does have convenient writing. There are elements in the film that require suspension of disbelief. While this makes the movie less gritty, it also makes it more thrilling and fun to watch. A few of the performances in the show are unconvincing, for instance of the character of Peter and the character of Shoaib's mother Roshan Appa. There are a couple of forced scenes which the film could probably do without. Rest, Visfot is an engaging masala-packed show.

Watch the Visfot Trailer:

Performances in Visfot:

Riteish Deshmukh as the helpless father Akash is very good in his role. He shows a solid range in his performance. Priya Bapat as the helpless mother Tara is convincing. Fardeen Khan as Shoaib is promising. Krystle D'Souza as Lucky does well but her character doesn't get much scope to create major impact. Sheeba Chaddha's character of Shoaib's mother Roshan Appa is slightly irritating as a viewer and same goes for Tejas Gaikwad's character of Peter. Seema Biswas as Acid Tai is menacing. Other supporting characters do a good job in their little role.

Final Verdict of Visfot:

Visfot is an entertaining masala-thriller. It is fast-paced and is also a lot of fun.

You can watch Visfot on JioCinema now. Let us know what you think about Visfot and our review of Visfot.

