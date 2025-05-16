Vijay Deverakonda shares WhatsApp screenshot of his mom’s chat requesting to go out on dinner

Vijay Deverakonda took the internet by storm after the actor was seen taking his entire family out for dinner. The series of pictures shared by the actor reveals how his mom sent a cute text for him to make it all happen.

In a recent post on social media, the Arjun Reddy actor penned, “Mum suddenly asked if we could go out for dinner. And it had been very long since we went out, just us. As we are all always chasing work and goals.. forgetting to live sometimes.”

“So last night we went out and had such a good timee, don’t forget to spend time with your mum and dad, take them out, give them some hugs and kisses, tell them you love them. Sending lots of love to all of you and your families,” the actor added.

Sharing the moments from his dinner night, Vijay also showcased the chat he had with his mother, where she asked whether they all could go out for dinner.

See the post:

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, the actor is awaiting the release of his movie, Kingdom. The film, directed by the Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, was initially slated to release on May 30, 2025.

However, owing to the delays caused by the socio-political environment the country has gone through, the makers have decided to postpone the release, and now it will be hitting big screens on July 4, 2025.

The upcoming movie is said to be a spy thriller, which is the first installment in a planned duology. With Vijay in the lead role, Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev are playing supporting characters.

Kingdom is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander with Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John handling the cinematography. The movie’s editing is handled by Naveen Nooli.

Moving ahead, Vijay Deverakonda has announced a lineup of future ventures with tentative titles like VD14 and SVC59.

