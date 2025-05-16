DD Next Level Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Santhanam's horror comedy movie in theaters

Devil's Double Next Level, also known as DD Next Level, is a Tamil horror comedy that hit the big screens today, May 16. The movie is a sequel to DD Returns and the fourth part of the Dhilluku Dhuddu franchise. With Santhanam returning as the main lead, fans flocked to nearby cinemas to catch the film. If you're also planning to book tickets, check out these Twitter reviews first.

Viewers had mixed reactions to DD Next Level. Many described the film as a quirky horror comedy. Some felt it delivered solid laughs, but in parts. Santhanam’s performance was praised, especially his comic timing. Gautham Vasudev Menon, Selvaraghavan, and Yashika Anand also impressed with their roles.

Fans of spoof comedies and Lollu Sabha-style humor seemed to enjoy the ride. But a few felt the first half was more engaging, given its funny moments and clever references.

The film plays with a "movie within a movie" format, and it added a unique twist to the narrative. However, some viewers found the comedy inconsistent and thought the jokes didn’t always land.

The second half received more criticism. Viewers felt the "diary drama" stretched too long. The basic conflict of the film also failed to connect. While younger viewers may enjoy the pop culture references, older audiences might find it a bit chaotic. Overall, reactions were mixed, but it entertained some.

"#DDNextLevel review - Fun mixed horror flick.. different plot as usual director @iampremanand touch. Good entertainment for family audience. Kollywood tweet rating- 7.7/10," read a review on X.

Take a look at more reviews below:

DD Next Level stars Santhanam in the lead role. Gautham Vasudev Menon plays Raghavan, while Selvaraghavan also appears in a key role. The cast includes Yashika, Nizhalgal Ravi, Redin Kingsley, and Rajendran. The story follows a film critic who gets trapped inside the movies he once mocked. With horror and comedy woven together, the plot revolves around a ghostly filmmaker haunting the critic who must outsmart him.

