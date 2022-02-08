EXCLUSIVE: Priyamani spills beans on her role in Virata Parvam & Maidaan; Praises Sai Pallavi

The Family Man fame Priyamani is creating a rage with her powerful roles. Her role in Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi co-starrer Virata Parvam is going to leave everyone spellbound. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Priyamani also shared about her experience of working with Rana, Sai Pallavi.

Asked about her experience of working with Rana and Sai Pallavi, Priyamani said, "It was such a great experience as Rana and I have known each other from the time when we had just entered the industry. It's always great to work with friends and to Sai Pallavi, I met her for the first time while shooting for the film. She is a very sweet girl and a good actor. I had a great time working because I play a very important character."

Sharing a sneak peek of her role in the film, she added, "The story is based on Naxals and I play Rana's deputy in the film who is a very strong-headed woman. Rana's character in the film looks up to her advice in the film. It is a great movie to be a part of and kudos to Renuka, the director who had approached me to play this role. She wanted only me to take up this character because she couldn't see anybody else playing it. There is also a nice sequence between me and Sai Pallavi in the film, right before the climax."

Furthermore, Priyamani also spoke about her role in Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. "This movie is set in the 60s and 70s and based on this, they gave me 2 different looks. I play Ajay Devgn's wife in the film and there are many cute instances with Rahim Saab, the character Ajay is playing. The one is I can say is there is one instance where Rahim Saab loves English and there's a cute sequence where he buys gifts for his family. He buys for his mom, kids but when it comes to his wife, he buys a dictionary and she asks why are you giving me a dictionary, he says 'to learn English.' So there are such moments where he tries to correct her English and such. But on the other side, she is emotional support like his pillar of strength where she lifts up his spirit and motivates him saying you can do it, just don't sit at home," she revealed about her role in Maidaan which is based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

