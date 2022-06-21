EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna’s character killed in Pushpa 2? Producer CLARIFIES; Adds film to roll in August

After the release of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa: The Rise in December last year, fans are eagerly waiting for its sequel. And now even before Pushpa 2 has gone on the floors, speculations are rife that Rashmika’s character Srivalli might get killed in the sequel. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pushpa producer Y. Ravi Shankar clarifies the rumours.

“That’s all trash,” he states, further adding, “This is all nonsense. Until now we didn’t hear the story to be fair and frank, so it’s not like that, and all these are speculations. At this point of time you write anything on that film, no one knows anything about that, so they believe in it. This is being carried by other websites and TV channels also, but it's false news.” So Rashmika’s character does live in part 2? “Ya ya, sure,” confirms Y. Ravi Shankar.

When do they start shooting for Pushpa 2? “Probably sometime in August. First week or so. We are in preparation right now,” informs the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Allu Arjun had expressed his excitement for Pushpa 2. “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best,” the superstar actor had said.

