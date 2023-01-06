EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to begin new schedule of Dileep's Malayalam film Bandra from THIS date in Kochi

"Tamannaah will be heading to Kochi on January 20 for an 8-day long schedule of Bandra. Tam will be seen in Princess kinda role and her character will converse in Malayalam and Hindi. The makers have also planned one schedule of the film in Mumbai," reveals a source close to the development.

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to make her debut in the Malayalam film industry with Dileep co-starrer film titled, Bandra. Initially called D147, the makers kicked off the film's production work with a Muharat pooja in September 2022. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Tamannaah Bhatia will be heading to Kochi on January 20 for the film's new schedule. The actress will be joining Dileep and the team in the Kochi schedule of Bandra, directed by Arun Gopy.

For the unversed, Arun had directed Dileep earlier in 2017 for the blockbuster Ramaleela. They are reuniting for the second time for the upcoming action entertainer. The Rajasthan schedule of D147 was wrapped in December.

First-look posters of Dileep and Tamannaah have already set high expectations among moviegoers. The music of the film is composed by Sam CS and the cinematography will be handled by Shaji Kuma.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has more in store for her fans with exciting releases in 2023. Jee Karda on Amazon Prime and Lust Stories on Netflix are the ones she is looking forward to. Last seen in Babli Bouncer, Tamannaah Bhatia is balancing work down South and in the Hindi film industry. Her last release in the South was Gurthunda Seethakalam, a remake of the Kannada hit Love Mocktail.

Tam is also a part of Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh's Bhola Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film will be bankrolled by Anil Sunkara and Sunkara Ramabrahmam under their banner AK Entertainments.

Global Appeal

In May 2022, she walked at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France and stole the spotlight with her glamorous looks. She wore five glamorous outfits on the prestigious red carpet that became the instant talk of the global event.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Dating?

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently enjoying success on the professional front and attention over her dating rumours with Darlings fame Vijay Varma. Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in the news over her dating rumours with actor Vijay Varma. The two were spotted together at New Year's Party in Goa. While Tamannaah and Vijay both have not addressed the dating rumours, the viral video of them from Goa is proof that they are much in love. Earlier, the rumoured couple was spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai in December 2022.

How it all started for the duo?

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s first proper meeting was on the sets of their Sujoy Ghosh film Lust Stories 2.

