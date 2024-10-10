Ratan Tata passes away at 86: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya and others pay tribute to the revolutionary industrialist

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, October 9. As a mark of respect, the Maharashtra government will bid him farewell with full state honors today, October 10. While the entire nation is mourning the untimely demise of the legendary industrialist, several celebrities have come forward to offer their condolences and pay tribute to him.

Chiranjeevi recently took to his X handle to pen a heartfelt note after Ratan Tata's demise. He wrote, "It’s a sad day for all Indians. For generations together there is not a single Indian whose life hasn’t been touched by his services one way or the other."

The Vishwambhara actor further called him one of the "greatest visionaries" who contributed to the society. Chiranjeevi concluded his note by offering his heartfelt condolences.

Take a look at his full note below:

Ram Charan was also taken aback by Ratan Tata's demise and took to his social media handle to pen an emotional note. He wrote how the iconic legend "touched" several lives and became one of the most loved "philanthropists." The Game Changer actor concluded his note with, "Ratan Tata Sir’s legacy will live on in the hearts of millions."

Check out his note below:

Vijay Deverakonda remembered Ratan Tata and recalled how excited he felt when "The Nano" was unveiled. He wrote, "Will not forget the excitement I felt as a boy when you announced The Nano, suddenly a car seemed achievable! What Tata has done for India, and your valuable wisdom will always be remembered."

Check out his post below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took to her Instagram stories to share words of wisdom by Ratan Tata.

Check out her post below:

On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya paid tribute to the business titan with heartwarming notes. The couple wrote how Ratan Tata's legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Take a look at their posts below:

According to reports, Ratan Tata's last rites will take place in Mumbai as per Parsi rituals.

