Kalki 2898 AD producer Swapna Dutt says ‘People are calling and asking, did we cross the records?’

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, among others, has significantly impacted worldwide audiences since its release on June 27.

The Nag Ashwin directorial has received widespread acclaim for its grand scale, stunning visuals, and powerful performance by Amitabh Bachchan and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. The film's blend of star power and impressive production values has contributed to its positive reception from audiences and critics alike.

Amidst the commercial and critical success of the magnum opus, one of the producers of the big-budget flick made a significant statement on social media.

Swapna Dutt, a prominent figure at Vyjayanthi Movies, which produced Kalki 2898 AD, shared a compelling writeup on X, penning, “It’s very amazing that people are calling or asking, Did we cross records? It’s hilarious because guys who create or created those records never make films for the records.”

Dutt further mentioned Vyjayanthi Movies’s love for cinema and how the production house tried to entertain the cinephiles throughout the years by writing, “We make for the audience. We make for the love of cinema. We did the same.”

Check out the post below:

More about Kalki 2898 AD’s Box Office response

The Kalki 2898 AD’s global release earned it a remarkably strong start in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The film has set a new record in its North American premiere. Remarkably, Prabhas starrer achieved this despite being released on 2,000 fewer screens, showcasing its strong audience appeal.

Advertisement

Recognizing the high demand for Kalki 2898 AD, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have approved higher ticket prices and additional showings.

Apart from the huge success, Kalki 2898 AD becomes a true pan-Indian flick by joining the ranks of Bollywood hits like Jawan and Pathaan, with ticket prices in Mumbai reaching up to Rs 2,300, similar to last year's prices for Jawan after Pathaan's success.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a futuristic mythological sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, which premiered on June 27, 2024, across five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Here's how netizens are reacting to Deepika Padukone's role as ‘Khaleesi’ in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi flick