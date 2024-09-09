Meet actor who aspired to be a doctor, participated in beauty pageants and has worked with superstars Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi

She is a rising star who initially aspired to become a doctor before pursuing her passion for acting. Even though she made her acting debut with a Hindi film, she gained fame with her role in the Telugu blockbuster film Uppena. The film featured Vijay Sethupathi in a lead role. For those who aren't aware, this actress was just 17 at the time of her debut. Yes, you guessed it right - she is none other than Krithi Shetty.

A look into Krithi Shetty's life before acting

Krithi Shetty hails from Mangalore, but was raised in Mumbai. She completed her schooling, she enrolled in an MBBS program as she wished to be a doctor. However, she switched to psychology and began pursuing modeling projects. She even appeared in advertisements for brands like Lifebuoy and more.

Despite her young age, she grabbed the lead role in the film Uppena. Prior to this film, she appeared in a brief role in Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan.

Krithi Shetty's breakthrough role

Krithi Shetty made her acting debut in 2021 with Uppena. In this film, she played the role of Sangeetha opposite actor Panjaa Vaisshnav Tej. The film was directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by the renowned banner Mythri Movie Makers. Uppena emerged as superhit film and grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office, adding to Krithi's star power at a very young age.

At at the age of 17, she manager to garner attention and wins the hearts of the audiences. Following the success of Uppena, Krithi quickly became one of the most sought-after actresses and did superhit films like Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju, featuring Nagarjuna as the main lead.

Krithi Shetty's upcoming films

Krithi Shetty has an exciting lineup of films slated for 2024 and 2025. She recently featured in the film Manamey alongside Sharwanand. Now, she is gearing up for her Malayalam debut in Ajayante Randam Moshanam starring Tovino Thomas. Additionally, she will appear in Vignesh Shivan's LIK: Love Insurance Kompany, and Genie alongside Jayam Ravi. Moreover, it has been rumored that she might feature in a film with Varun Dhawan.

