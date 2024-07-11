PHOTOS: Atlee sports kurta-mundu look and wife Priya looks stunning in yellow saree at Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding event

Superstar director Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya Atlee were spotted at the Shiv Shakti puja ceremony at Ambani's residence, Antilia, on Wednesday evening, July 10. The filmmaker attended the special event ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's big, fat Indian wedding.

Atlee poses with wife Priya at Antilia ahead of Anant Radhika's wedding

Earlier, a video of the Jawan director grooving to the chartbuster song Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri’s upcoming Bollywood flick Bad Newz went viral from Anant Radhika’s sangeet ceremony.

Atlee was seen learning steps from Vicky Kaushal along with Disha Patani, and later he gave a big hug to the URI star.

This time, the actor-producer was photographed with his wife attending a special puja event at Ambani’s residence. Atlee appeared in a traditional ethnic avatar, wearing an off-white kurta and pairing it with a silk dhoti in the signature South Indian style.

Meanwhile, Priya looked elegant in a designer yellow saree, complemented by a matching blouse and ornaments. The couple looked happy together, posing with bright smiles on their faces.

More about the Puja ceremony

The divine ceremony became even more radiant with the presence of Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and his pregnant wife Deepika Padukone, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, singer Kailash Kher, and the Atlees.

Advertisement

Earlier, Nita Ambani's gracious gesture of greeting the media at the auspicious event received widespread praise.

The high-profile wedding ceremony is scheduled to commence on Friday, July 12, starting with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13. The concluding event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, will take place on Sunday, July 14.

Atlee on the work front

Following the mammoth success of Jawan, Atlee is set to collaborate with another Khan of B-Town. Reportedly, Salman Khan is teaming up with the star director for an upcoming venture.

Additionally, there is speculation that Kamal Haasan will join the project as the antagonist in this big-budget film.

Atlee is anticipated to collaborate with stylish star Allu Arjun on his upcoming project. Additionally, Samantha is expected to join the cast as the film's lead, following her and the director’s blockbuster collaboration in the 2016 Tamil film Theri alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara drops stunning monochromatic PICS; Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim's comment echoes our sentiments